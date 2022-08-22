A National Weather Service Shreveport meteorologist said current East Texas weather conditions can be summed up in one word — wet.

Thanks to heavy rainfall over the weekend and into Monday, NWS Senior Meteorologist Jason Hansford said the area’s drought conditions will improve a bit.

At noon, Hansford said Tyler and Longview have seen from 2 to 5 inches of rain. Before the storms mostly clear up within the next day, the area could expect around 2 to 4 more inches.

Some rain may continue into later in the week, Hansford said. Though chances are lower, there could be more isolated showers and thunderstorms into the weekend.

The rainfall is “definitely going to improve the drought conditions across the area,” Hansford said.

Both Smith County and Gregg County are currently under a burn ban due to drought conditions. The bans will remain in effect until officials decide otherwise.

The amount of rain received so far will do things such as help refill stock ponds and possibly green up some of the pastures, Hansford said.

Droughts are eased up by heavy rains and floods “and this is exactly what’s happening in this case. The only problem is we’re getting all the rain at one time,” he said.

Although drought conditions are bad, Hansford said this year has not been quite as bad as it was in 2011.

The drought in 2011 was a combination of events, he said. The end of 2010 was also a drought year, so that only added to the drought in 2011.

This year, there was an early drought that was eased by spring rains, but then summer began early and brought the onset of another drought. Hansford said the current drought is what is called a “flash drought,” caused by the early start to summer.

“We’ll see some improvement this week and then when the drought monitor is issued toward the end of next week we’ll see some additional improvements,” he said.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a map of the United States that shows the latest drought conditions throughout the country. The map is updated weekly on Thursdays.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue throughout much of East Texas through this evening, said Hansford.

The rain is anticipated to shift to the east and southeast by tonight but Tyler and Longview could still have a persistent threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding until tonight, Hansford said. The worst of the rainy weather will clear out within 24 to 36 hours.

With the rain came temperatures in the 70s. Tyler had a high of 76 and Longview saw a high of 77. Both cities had low temperatures of 73.

Wednesday’s forecast shows a high of 86 and low of 73.

As the rain decreases through the week, Hansford said temperatures will rise back into the mid-80s by the end of the week and into the lower 90s by the weekend.