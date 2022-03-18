East Texas could see thunderstorms, strong wind, hail and even tornadoes Monday evening.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Gary Chatelain said from late day Monday into the night, East Texans could see the “whole gamut” of weather.
With a lot of Gulf moisture coming in now, this is the “heat fuel for the engine,” Chatelain said.
The weather will be heaviest and most severe Monday evening. As a cold front pushes closer, the severe weather will shift toward Louisiana and Arkansas, he said.
Chatelain said this weather is to be expected because March through April are the busiest times for tornadoes. According to the Texas Almanac, tornadoes can occur in any month and at any hour of the day, but they occur with greatest frequency during the late spring and early summer months between 4 and 8 p.m.
Ahead of Monday, the area will see "unseasonably warm" temperatures.
"That's what adds to the severity of the warm Gulf air that's gonna be lifted by the storm, and it may stretch thunderstorms into dangerous supercells,” Chatelain said.
Leading up to the chance of severe weather on Monday, residents can expect sunny, blue skies, Chatelain said. Temperatures will be cooler than average Saturday and Sunday morning but around average at night.
The weekend forecast in Tyler shows a high of 71 and low of 46 Saturday. On Sunday, Tyler will see a high of 76 and low of 55. In Longview, there is an expected high of 71 and low of 44 Saturday. On Sunday, the forecasted high is 76 with a low of 53.
Monday, both Tyler and Longview are expected to see a high of 71 and low of 58. Tyler has a 90% chance of precipitation while Longview an 80% chance.
There may be some light showers prior to Monday, making temperatures cool sooner than expected due to rain and clouds, Chatelain said.
Up until Tuesday night, there will be southwest winds so the highs are expected to be in the 70s until then, Chatelain said.
Showers are likely before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Tyler and Longview. Both cities can expect to see highs in the low 70s and lows around 49.
The winds will shift to the Northwest on Tuesday evening bringing in a cold front and making the highs for Wednesday around the 60s, Chatelain said.