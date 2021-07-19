On Monday, Tyler and the East Texas region saw flash flood warnings and a large amount of rainfall, and officials said more rainy weather will be a possibility as the week continues.
A flash flood warning will be put into place depending on the way the thunderstorms are set up in the area and how long the storms stay there, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
NWS cautioned people to turn around their vehicles if they see water buildup on the roads during or after severe thunderstorms.
When heavy rain occurs, roads can get covered in water that is deeper and swifter than it may appear, which can lead to washing cars off the road. To prevent this, people are encouraged to not go through flooded roadways, NWS said.
Storms early Monday brought heavy rains, especially with intense flash flooding in Longview and causing water-rescue situations in the city.
According to the National Weather Service Shreveport office, 2 to 3.5 inches of rain had fallen Monday in Longview as of late afternoon. The majority of the rain fell between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
For people who enjoy the rain, Monday provided that, but if sunshine and clear blue skies are preferred, then Monday’s weather appears to be the worst for the week, according to NWS in Shreveport.
For the rest of the week, people can expect the days to begin partly cloudy and become mostly cloudy by the afternoon with chances of showers and thunderstorms.
The temperature will range from the high 80s to low 90s during the day and decrease as low as the 70s during the night.