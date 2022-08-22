A tornado warning was issued earlier this morning in Smith County and other East Texas areas including Upshur and Wood counties.

The warning was in effect after a tornado touched down in Smith County but has since moved out of the area, according to the National Weather Service of Shreveport.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Smith County and other areas of East Texas through Tuesday evening, according to NWS.

The tornado briefly touched down at 10:36 a.m. on the Winona High School football field, and minor damage was reported.

The Winona ISD police chief saw the tornado touch down, and the school was briefly placed on a lockdown which has been lifted. The tornado has moved out of the area, according to NWS.

There was minor damage to the high school, reports of four houses being damaged, and downed power lines, according to a statement from Smith County.

Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin said the tornado took down the fence perimeter of the city water tower, completely destroyed a modular building, and threw football equipment from the football field into a nearby pasture. A portable building was lying in the middle of Johnson Road.

He said the tornado appeared to have spun up on Johnson Road, traveled across the Winona High School field, over to Hussey Circle and moved north toward Big Sandy. He said there appeared to be quite a bit of damage in the Hussey Circle neighborhood.

“This probably is the only one I’ve seen that’s done this amount of damage in a short amount of time,” Joplin said.

More information will be provided as it is made available.

"This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Upshur County. This storm has a history of producing a tornado near Winona," NWS stated in a weather report.