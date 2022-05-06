RUSK COUNTY — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-2 tornado moved through Rusk County near the Church Hill community on Thursday afternoon.
A NWS representative from the Shreveport office has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado moved through the area near County Road 262, northeast of Henderson in the Church Hill community.
The wind speeds of the tornado were recorded to be upwards of 115 mph. This is now the second recorded tornado from Thursday afternoon's severe weather. The first was recorded near Whispering Pines RV Park & Lodging in the Mount Enterprise community, which is 20 miles from this tornado.
