The National Weather Service in Shreveport has confirmed a EF-0 tornado went through the southwest area of Tyler Tuesday morning.
A NWS representative said Wednesday the tornado in Tyler had 80 mph winds. Crews are on the scene investigating area damages in Smith County and Cherokee County, and more information is expected later this afternoon.
An EF-0 tornado can range from winds from 65 to 85 mph. The scale goes up to EF-5, which means a tornado is over 200 mph, according to the NWS website.
On Tuesday, NWS confirmed tornado sightings in the Tyler area, including Spur 364 and County Road 1125 (near Lindsey Park in Tyler).
A NWS representative also said officials heard reports of tornado sightings north of Tyler and in Tyler at Loop 323 and Highway 110 North.
When a tornado came toward Lindsey Park, there was minor damage, including tipped-over bleachers, torn soccer goals, about five uprooted and downed trees and a blown-over goal post.
City of Tyler park crews also rushed about 25 soccer camp kids at Lindsey Park off the field to the safety of the park restrooms when the tornado headed toward the soccer fields.
Lindsey Park Crew Leader Dorean Lindsey said his team saw the tornado and they began moving the children, ages 9 to 16, and coaches off the field and to the restrooms for shelter.
The city of Tyler said the group stayed in the restrooms for about 15 minutes until it was safe to leave. No one was injured.
Robert Strong also spotted a tornado crossing Bellwood Lake just behind The Cascades clubhouse.