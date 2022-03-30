The National Weather Service of Shreveport said as of 9:15 a.m., Smith County is no longer under a tornado watch that was previously issued this morning.
Surrounding counties, including Gregg County, remain under a watch until 1 p.m.
“Damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and large hail will be possible in the stronger storms this morning and early afternoon,” the National Weather Service said in a statement.
A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in the watch area.
According to a NWS hazardous weather statement, strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong and damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible in the region today. Locally heavy downpours can be expected.
"In addition, strong winds outside of thunderstorms will continue as well with gusts upwards of 50 mph possible today," the statement said. "This activity will exit the region from west to east by later this morning through late this afternoon as a cold front moves across the region."