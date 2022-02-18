Fatima De La Hoya had read about UT Health Tyler’s newly opened neonatal intensive care unit, but she did not realize she would need it until her son made his arrival six weeks early.
Dario Gaona became the unit’s first patient after he surprised his parents being born at 1:41 a.m. on Feb. 4, several weeks before his March 16 due date, according a statement from UT Health.
De La Hoya had been helping her son Sebastian, 5, with his homework when her water unexpectedly broke. Her husband had arrived home from work just minutes earlier.
De La Hoya and her husband, Leobardo Goano Jr., grabbed a half-packed bag and dropped off Sebastian on the way to the hospital. She had delivered Sebastian at UT Health Tyler, where she also wanted to have her second child, according to UT Health East Texas spokeswoman Allison Pollan.
“I didn’t come here thinking he’d be in the NICU. I didn’t even think about that,” De La Hoya said.
According to Pollan, it was important to De La Hoya to have her newborn receive care close to home rather than to be transferred to another facility for a higher level of neonatal care.
The couple visit at least three times a day to feed and spend time with Dario.
“As much as we want him home, we’re comfortable because we know he’s in good hands,” De La Hoya said in the statement released by UT Health. “We’re ready to get home but we’re going to miss the nurses.”
De La Hoya called the UT Health Tyler NICU “our home away from home right now.”
Dario’s nurses say he has been very vocal, especially about his feedings, and that they will be sad to see him go when he soon graduates and heads home.
“He’s really our little rock star,” nurse Ashley Stroud said.
“The community has needed this for a long time and I feel like this is really great for our moms and our babies and our staff here,” nurse Brandy Rule said.