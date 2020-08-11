When Miriam Rodriguez's son, Luis Martinez, was 18 months old, he began having problems with his speech.
But with help from her nurse at the Family-Nurse Partnership, Rodriguez was able to find the speech therapy service Luis needed.
"It has helped me a lot," Rodriguez said.
When she noticed the delay, Rodriguez reached out to her NFP partner, registered nurse Shannon Smallwood. Smallwood then administered assessments and helped refer Rodriguez to resources to help Luis.
"That would not have happened without this program," Smallwood said.
NFP is a free, voluntary program for low-income, first-time mothers that pairs them with a registered nurse for home visits from pregnancy to the child’s second birthday.
Rodriguez said Smallwood was helpful and made her feel comfortable about Luis' speech delay.
Rodriguez and her son were among 10 mothers and 11 babies who graduated from NFP during a drive-thru ceremony outside of the Tyler Public Library on Tuesday. Each mother and child received a library book, rose, bottle of bubbles, pair of Discovery Science Place tickets and a graduation certificate.
The program is currently in its fourth year and serves first-time mothers in Smith and Henderson counties. Women can sign up before the 29th week of their pregnancy, Nurse-Family Partnership supervisor Jasmine Farrish said.
Farrish said the nurses partner with the moms to help them meet their goals and ensure the mother and child are both healthy.
Graduate Helen Salguero, of Mineola, recalled one day her son, Raul San Agustin, 1, had a dead spider in his mouth and she didn't know what to do.
She called her nurse partner who calmed her down.
"It helped us a lot," Salguero said. "They teach you everything, especially when you're a first time mom you don't know anything."
She will be attending Tyler Junior College with an eventual goal of becoming a registered nurse. Salguero said she's wanted to be a nurse ever since she was little.
"I think more doctors have to send first-time moms to this program because a lot of people don't know about it," Salguero said.
Under normal circumstances, the nurses would meet with mother and child every other week for an hour and a half to provide developmental assessments and advice.
Due to COVID-19, nurses have blended tele-health services along with visiting the moms outside while six feet a part and wearing masks under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Farrish said.
"It's good to connect because we've been doing tele-health visits," she said. "So this is the first time for them to see their nurse in months."
Smallwood said she's been with NFP since October 2016 and the program has grown with eight nurses, several participants and many partner organizations to assist first-time mothers.
"It's really a neat program, and it's voluntary and free for the mom," Smallwood said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Smallwood said it can be difficult establishing a relationship with the nurse and family.
"We love the contact more like everybody," she said. "I think we're all adjusting to the new norm."
Smallwood said it's extremely rewarding to be a part of NFP.
"This does not feel like a job," she said. "It's such worthwhile work. We have a lot of miracle stories. It's the best-kept secret in Tyler. Spread the word that it's for first-time moms."
Farrish said it was exciting to see the moms and kids continue through the program and come out for graduation.
"It just shows how tenacious the moms and kids are," she said.