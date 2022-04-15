A new organization passionate about shopping fresh and local is helping East Texans do just that by connecting consumers with producers.
Nourish ETX is dedicated to promoting, encouraging and supporting local food producers, craftspeople and artisans in East Texas. Founder Jeannie Conneen said one goal of Nourish ETX is to reduce dependence on “a fragile supply chain” after food scarcity she saw during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We seek to explore the region in search of farmers, ranchers, growers, apiaries, craftspeople and artists who nourish and enrich our communities,” she said. “… We envision a closed loop supply chain of production, processing, distribution and consumption that will provide stability in our food availability, job opportunities for our friends and neighbors and economic growth for the region.”
Conneed said Nourish ETX was born out of working with a farm in Jefferson.
“I have long been interested in sourcing nutrient-dense, local food. I have a love for farming and the utmost respect for people who dedicate their life to the land and provide food for our bellies. When we moved back to Tyler in 2013, I was committed to sourcing as much food as I could locally for our family,” Conneen said. “After searching online for farms in our area and not having much success I finally discovered a farm from Jefferson, Shady Grove Ranch, which was looking for a location to make monthly deliveries to Tyler. I offered Shady Grove our driveway for their deliveries and for six years our little neighborhood got to watch their farm business grow.”
However, Conneen said when COVID-19 hit, their driveway could no longer handle the increase in demand. She said food scarcity became a concern for the region’s residents.
“That’s when the idea for creating a hub for producers hit me,” she said.
Conneen looked for local producers through area farmers markets and asked her contacts for people to add to a spreadsheet she started. The list eventually became the Nourish ETX website. She also created the Nourish ETX REKO Ring Facebook group, where people can pre-order from producers and items that are delivered each Saturday.
“Over the past two years, we have all witnessed what can happen with the slightest disruption to our food and supply chain. I believe this requires a paradigm shift for consumers,” she said. “When the big box stores, or even smaller groceries, can no longer fill the shelves due to an overdependence on commodities being shipped from who knows how far, we, as a community of consumers, need to be able to source what we can locally.”
Farmers Ty and Tokie Morgan, who own poultry-focused Southern Sunny Acres of Winona and are part of the Nourish ETX REKO Ring, agree.
“Nourish ETX is important because it offers the East Texas community another food source, local options that are grown and produced in the community, by your friends and neighbors,” Tokie Morgan said. “When the store shelves are empty or low on stock, Nourish ETX has a number of local farmers and producers that are raising and producing amazing quality food. Supporting these local farms helps them expand their operations and can help solve the issue of food insecurity or food deserts.”
The pair are excited to be a part of Nourish ETX.
“We are passionate about providing powerful healthy protein to the families in East Texas. Nourish ETX allows us to share our healthy pasture-raised poultry with families in our local community. Additionally people can get to know us, their local farmer, they can ask us questions about our practices and how we raise our poultry,” she said.
Other farms such as Fuller Family Farm out of Hawkins and Taste and See Farm out of Tyler are also helping spearhead the movement.
Items available through Nourish ETX include meats, dairy, honey, eggs, produce, wines, beers, spirits, coffees, breads, jellies, art and more. Nourish ETX currently has 121 producers listed, according to Conneen.
Item pick-ups are 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays at 5800 Eagles Nest Blvd. in Tyler.
For more information, visit the Nourish ETX Facebook page.