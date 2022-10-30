BOGATA — The proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project continues to be a hot topic in Northeast Texas. This proposal would clear farmland in the area and flood the Sulphur River to create the reservoir.
Experts say the Dallas/Fort Worth area needs five new reservoirs to sustain all the growth. Northeast Texas is being looked at to help feed this development.
One landowner near the river says this project will take away the land his family has owned for seven generations.
Read more from our news partners at CBS19.