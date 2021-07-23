The Children’s Park of Tyler and Tiny Evie Rocks have partnered to help spread mental health awareness and establish an outlet for grief. At the beginning of July, the You Are My Sunshine Kindness Kindness Garden opened up.
Michael and Jessica Domingos, the founders of Tiny Evie Rocks, lost their daughter at age 12 due to suicide. They received kindness rocks during the funeral and ever since the nonprofit has been growing and serving as an outlet for grief.
The You Are My Sunshine Kindness Garden is located at the back of the Children’s Park in Tyler. The rocks can be taken and given to anyone who needs a positive message or wants to help others in need.
Patricia Glass, Children’s Park operations manager, said she encourages the community to come to their rock painting event this Saturday, where the kindness rocks will be painted and created. Glass said the impact of the rocks are impactful and can help people in need.
“I would definitely recommend people to come because they don’t realize the impact that this may have on somebody,” Glass said. “We have families that go to the park to grief a child, to play with their children or to go for the peace that the park brings. The rock painting is impactful on people's life and their mental health.”
The free rock painting event will be ongoing, and it's set to happen every second and fourth Saturday of the month from 2 to 5 p.m inside Allison’s House at the Children’s Park, located at 110 E. Dobbs St. in Tyler.
Glass said the rock painting is one of many events that the Children’s Park offers and how the park leaders aim to find different ways to help people grief.
“We do yoga, wellness classes, support groups, and grief shares. There’s something for somebody in every part of their grief journey,” Glass said. “It's something that we have definitely come together with, realizing mental health is a big issue with grief and the stigma behind it that people don’t talk about.”