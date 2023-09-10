About 700 women gathered Saturday at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center in Tyler for the inaugural SHINE Conference.
SHINE is a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping single mothers; however, the conference was open to all women.
The event focused on empowering women of all walks of life to come together in unity, organizers said.
SHINE founder Suzy Shepherd said she couldn’t be more excited to bring so many women together with messages of hope and love.
“We are bringing together women around things that can collectively unite around — hope, love, joy, peace, relationships, health, wholeness, faith — instead of focusing on what tries to divide us,” she said.
The conference featured several speakers, including health coach Erin Kerry.
Kerry said she was excited to be speaking at the first-time event.
“I am thrilled to see East Texas women from all walks of life come together like this, and I believe it’s going to create a new level of community,” she said. “Studies show that loneliness is as dangerous to your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. This is a way for women to see that they aren’t alone. It will be a refreshing and engaging experience that is much needed in our busy lives.
“I am passionate about holistic nourishment for mental health. When we feel better, we can live out our purpose better. So many symptoms women experience are like dashboard alerts on their car, easy to ignore or push aside,” she said. “But when you tune into what you unique body is telling you, and see your symptoms as signals to pay attention, you can partner with your body for lasting nourishment.
“I’m speaking about how to view your body as a temple to live out your purpose instead of a construction project to obsess over fixing.”
Kerry said she fully believes in the mission of SHINE and is in awe of the speaking panel.
“I love the mission of SHINE and how it is empowering women to empower one another. I’m blown away by the incredible speaker lineup,” she said. “I’m honored and humbled to be alongside so many ‘Warrior Women.’ The women who are speaking have so much wisdom to share.”
Kerry said often times, women get caught up in day-to-day life and get lost with no connection or support system.
“As women, it is easy to get caught up in the day-to-day survival mode. We often find ourselves doing everything for everyone else, and then we get drained and depleted. It can be isolating, and we often feel like we’re the only ones feeling such overwhelm,” she said. “I’ve been a single working mom, a married working mom, a married stay-at-home homeschooling mom, and each season has brought a different set of difficulty and discouragement. My hope is that women will find a renewed sense of worth, hope, and belonging at this conference — no matter what season of life they’re in.”
The main speakers included Tresa Todd, Nichole Henrya and Shepherd.
The conference also had breakout sessions speakers:
• Identity & Purpose: Brenda Haire, Christina Custodio
• Wholeness & Healing: Jill Bounds, BJ Garrett, Carleen Dark
• Nutrition & Wellness: Erin Kerry, Michelle Pena, Miranda Dunn
• Influence: Dawn Burkett, Jennifer Jackson, Jennifer Bailey
• Relationships: Jill Smith, Lisa Pulliam, Ivette Zavarrce
The all-day event also included vendors, lunch and more.
In 2019, SHINE became a 501c3 nonprofit and officially began serving the community in October 2020 as a means to help women with everything from jobs and housing to sustainable income and childcare.
“The mission statement of Shine is ‘to create loving, meaningful communities where women and children thrive, with a special focus on single moms,’” Shepherd said. “For more than two years, our focus has been entirely on serving the single mom, and this conference is our time to invite every woman to experience a place where they feel they completely belong.”
For more information, visit www.shinelighttheway.com.
