Andrea Wilson, PATH executive director, said during the nonprofit's annual celebration luncheon on Thursday the past 18 months have demonstrated how connected the East Texas community is and the importance of helping those in need.
"We learned that our community is very interconnected and we depend on one another to work together as a team to make it through a crisis," Wilson said. "For families living through poverty, a crisis comes often, very quickly."
At the luncheon, the nonprofit known as People Attempting to Help honored longtime volunteers with awards and thanked donors, board members and staff for their commitment to lending helping hands in East Texas.
Some of the services PATH provides include a food pantry, emergency utility, rent and mortgage assistance, basic medical services, long-term prescription assistance and a mentoring program.
First Presbyterian Church in Tyler received the Gertrude Windsor award, which is named in honor of the organization's founder, for the membership's service to helping PATH assist others.
Rev. Dr. Stuart Baskin commended PATH for the work its staff and volunteers do to help neighbors.
"I really truly believe that the people we serve at PATH are our family," Baskin said. "We take care of those who God places into our family."
In addition to the church, PATH also honored four longtime PATH volunteers and advocates for their service by naming them to the PATH emeritus board. Honorees for the recognition were Rosemary and Harold Beard, the Very Rev. ML Agnew and Cecil Ward.
"You can't come away from PATH without knowing great things about it," Ward said. "It's such a great organization."
After the awards ceremony, Wilson said after 36 years of PATH, the plans for helping others will continue.
"For the generation that came before us, my prayer is that we make them proud. While our services have evolved and changed over the years, the one thing that will never change is our love for our neighbors. I thank you for being a part of Mrs. Windsor's dream," Wilson said. "You have played a part in making her vision come true, and I truly believe that Mrs. Windsor would be proud of where PATH is today."
She gave the example of a man named Vernon who came to PATH for help with his mortgage. He cared for his wife of 38 years as her health failed but he couldn't take care of her anymore.
"He wore himself doing that and learned he was going to have to send his wife to a care facility," Wilson said. "Not only was this an emotionally wrenching decision for him, but it was also a financial struggle for the family because Vernon depended on his wife's Social Security income to help pay the mortgage. Without that, he had a hard time meeting his expenses."
Wilson said Vernon could find a part-time job but that search would be difficult during the pandemic.
"We wanted to help him with a little more time," she said.
With help from partners like the United Way of Smith County, Women's Fund of Smith County, Smith County and church congregations, Vernon got the help he needed to get back on his feet.
"He's doing great now. There so many other Vernons out there that you all allow us to be able to say yes to and we're so very grateful," she said.
Wilson said PATH has plans to take its services outside of the PATH building to reach more people.
Prime 102 Steakhouse owner Steve Barnhart said he came to know PATH because of required community service he had to complete.
"I may or may not have gotten into a wee bit of trouble and I was asked to do community service," he said. "I was fortunate enough to be part of PATH at the beginning of the pandemic and pass out food."
He continued to serve after the community service requirements and found volunteering to be very rewarding. He added he met the woman he's going to marry while volunteering at PATH.
"The reason I love the restaurant business is the reason we're here today is that it brings people together," Barnhart said. "We break bread and we become a family. And that's what it's all about."
During the pandemic, people who weren't used to asking for things came through the line in need of food and necessities, Barnhart said.
He called being a part of PATH a "wonderfully rewarding, humbling experience."