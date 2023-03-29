By the time they hit the first day of high school, many girls have already planned out their perfect high school prom night. From the dress to the shoes to the corsage, even the poses with the paired-up entourage, everything is picked out.
But for many young women, money can be an issue that can stall their prom night.
“Everyone should be able to experience all aspects of being a senior, especially prom,” said Tyler ISD senior supervisor Rachel Mcaskill. “Money should never be an issue.”
Thanks to LaKenya Hill, the founder of Princess Closet, prom-goers have the chance to continue that experience.
“I’m so excited to be able to do this for the young women who worry about trying to get a dress for prom,” Hill said.
The organization stopped by Tyler High School on Tuesday afternoon and allowed students a shopping experience with no need to worry about any related costs.
Described as a mobile prom dress boutique, The Princess Closet is a nonprofit organization that provides young women in a low income household or dealing with financial challenges the opportunity to pick out a dress for their perfect prom night, at no cost.
From January until late March, The Princess Closet takes up dress donations from individuals or shops around the community and then with a U-Haul will spend the week going around to area schools and setting up the unique shopping experience for the high school girls.
“I don’t know if I have any words… I’m just giddy when we do this,” Hill said. “Being able to do this for a solid week gives me endorphins for the rest of the year. It’s just… amazing.”
With nearly 1,500 dresses currently in inventory, Hill and her group of volunteers are happy to help girls plan out their perfect prom night.
“We probably collected over 350 dresses from the annual drive this year,” Hill said.
According to Mcaskill, usually between 40 to 50 students at Tyler High School receive the chance to pick out a dress from The Princess Closet.
“I love it because without this, for the young women who have money concerns, it would not be possible for them to go,” Mcaskill said.
Not only are dresses offered at no cost to the student but the closet also provides shoes and accessories, all for free.
“We have a team of volunteers that will help pick out everything that can go with the dress,” Hill said.
Tyler High School seniors Azaria Flowers and Ta’Niya Gipson loved the opportunity to sift through the dresses on Tuesday afternoon.
“I love the dress I picked out… I saw it and was like ‘that’s the one!’” Flowers said. “It’s fitting, it’s shiny and it looks like it would be expensive but I’m grateful I didn’t have to pay for it.”
Gipson said, “It’s so great to be here… I’ve been able to look at dresses and see the one I really like. It’s beneficial for girls who can’t afford dresses for prom or just don’t have the means. I appreciate them (The Princess Closet) for doing this.”
The unique boutique doesn’t just make prom happen for high school girls; they also service the East Texas’ special needs community with their Night to Shine.
“We’ve also helped with the high school’s military ball when they are in need of dresses,” Hill said.
In its eighth year, The Princess Closet relies on the support and generosity of the community to help the students, as well as volunteers to continue the mission.
“I could always use more volunteers. It has been a challenge trying to get consistent volunteers for this.” Hill said. “But in my heart is the entire community who support and help these young women.”
Hill also hopes one day to be able to serve better by being able to have a more stable way to store the inventory as well as transport them.
For right now, they rely on a storage unit in Lindale for the dresses, as well the shoes and accessories, and paying for rental trucks when availability and funds make it happen.
“I’m grateful for how much the community has stepped in to make things happen for these young ladies,” Hill said. “Our mission is so important.”