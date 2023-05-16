Nonprofit organization PATH recently received a substantial donation thanks to United Heritage Charity Foundation (UHCF) and United Heritage Credit Union (UHCU).
The two organizations came together to support communities in East Texas by hosting a diaper drive to benefit PATH which collected over 14,000 diapers through denotations from its employees and members.
Each year, PATH puts on various drives to help alleviate the cost of disposable diapers which could be on average a monthly cost of $70, which is about $840 per year. The donations collected will be given to PATH and will be stored and distributed to local families throughout the year.
The Charity Foundation along with the Credit Union offered to hold a Diaper Drive benefiting PATH for the month of April.
The closest diaper bank to those in need is located in Dallas which is over an hour and a half away. PATH is one of the only agencies in the region that regularly distributes diapers, according to UHCF board chairman Chelsea Schrimpf.
“The UHCF Board is pleased to see the Credit Union’s employees and members participate in giving to this meaningful cause, as it helps to provide families with a basic necessity. It’s been great to see what our members and employees have been able to donate for this Diaper Drive,” she said. “We can’t wait to deliver all of these diapers to PATH. We’re thankful for the opportunity to contribute to such a worthy cause.”
“United Heritage Credit Union is committed to supporting local organizations that serve the communities and help to better improve the lives of others,” Schrimpf added.
United Heritage Credit Union was established in 1957 and 65 years later serves communities within the Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays, Lee, Milam, Travis, Williamson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties.
Founded in 2003, the United Heritage Charity Foundation was developed as a 501(c)(3) to improve the lives of others in its local communities.
PATH’s (People Attempting to Help), was founded 38 years ago by Mrs. Gertrude Windsor, with a mission to restore hope with a personalized approach to empower East Texas neighbors to thrive in the community.
PATH served 20,000 unduplicated individuals in 2022 with programs including emergency rent, utility and prescription assistance, vision and dental services, and transitional housing.
PATH also offers the largest Choice Food Pantry in East Texas; Coats For Kids and seasonal drives for diapers, fans, blankets, and personal care items provide other assistance to those in need.
Charity Navigator rates PATH as a 4-star charity, the highest rating possible based on financial information, accountability, and transparency. PATH is also a BBB Accredited Charity and recipient of the 2022 BBB Nonprofit Award for Excellence from the BBB of Central East Texas. PATH holds a 2022 Gold Seal of Transparency from Candid (formerly GuideStar).
For more information, visit www.pathhelps.org.