A Tyler nonprofit organization is sharing the healing impact of music with children with autism thanks to the help of local musician and his unique community business.
Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas has partnered with local musician, alternative healing advocate, and Avenue Speak founder Casey “Muze” Williams for The Rhythmic Arts Project.
Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas provides a safe place for families with autistic children by organizing social activities that are fun and comfortable for neurodivergent teenagers and children.
Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas also provides resource nights for parents, caregivers, and family members supporting individuals who are neurodivergent, to share information and resources that will empower them in their parenting or caregiving journey, according to Director of Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas Patricia Glass.
“Our mission is to provide families of neurodivergent children with a welcoming community of knowledge, support, encouragement and resources,” she said.
Glass said she looks forward to partnering with Muze for the program.
“The Rhythm Arts Project has been successful in addressing cognitive, emotional, and physical disabilities. Through customized exercises, the program teaches and enhances skills such as focus, memory, Socialization, motor control, and spatial awareness,” she said. “There is no better person to facilitate this program than Casey Muze. He has created a platform for holistic treatment for individuals under the barriers of substance abuse disorders and intellectual conditions. His presence is peaceful, influential, and his voice is dynamic.”
The Rhythmic Arts Project (TRAP) empowers people with various disabilities to succeed in the world. The program integrates drum and percussion instruments as creative learning tools that address life skills and enhance the mind, body, and spirit.
TRAP focuses on educating individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities as well as typical young children, by embracing a unique methodology that encompasses rhythm as a modality to address basic life and learning skills as well as reading, writing, and arithmetic.
Glass said she met Muze at different events put on by Avenue Speak and knew it would make a great partnership.
“We had the opportunity to meet at a few local events where Avenue Speak was reaching out to the community,” she said. “While The Rhythm Arts Project was an established program we knew that a partnership between Avenue Speak and Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas was important to help bring the benefits of The Rhythm Arts Project to local families.”
Glass said she is excited to welcome the program.
“We are excited about our partnership between Avenue Speak and Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas,” she said. “We will be working together to help create programs and safe spaces for neurodivergent people and their families to share and learn.”
“Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas mission is to provide families of neurodivergent children with a welcoming community of knowledge, support, encouragement, and resources. Avenue Speak plays an imperative role in helping Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas do that,” Glass added.
The program is a six week course beginning on Jan. 16 that will be held Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Champions for Children campus. The cost of enrolling is $60 per person with scholarships available upon request.
Glass said she hopes the program will bring a new way of learning to the community.
“Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas hopes the partnership with Mr. Muze will provide the neurodivergent children of our community with a unique opportunity to discover new avenues of expression, communication and learning,” she said.
For more information about the course, visit the Neurodivergent Advocates of East Texas website.
For more information about TRAP, visit the Avenue Speak website.