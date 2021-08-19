On Wednesday, the local nonprofit Living Alternatives hosted the grand opening of its Axia mobile pregnancy resource center in Tyler.
The mobile center, affectionately named “Ruth,” is a bus that provides pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and resources to members of any community to which the mobile center travels. All services provided on this unit are offered free of charge to patients, with no requirements.
The Axia Mobile Pregnancy Resource Center Director and Registered Nurse Patti Kenney said their goal is to connect East Texans to resources in order for women in the community to have a healthy pregnancy.
Kenney mentioned that the mobile unit leaves no woman behind and is meant to help everyone in need of free services, even those without legal status.
“There’s a lot of time that people don’t seek prenatal care. They have something that could’ve been picked up, taken care of and treated, it could’ve made all the difference in their outcome. When those things aren’t picked up it could lead to a bad outcome. We want to be able to help them and have them feel safe,” Kenney said.
All positive pregnancy tests come with a free 90-day supply of prenatal vitamins.
The mobile unit's main focus is to help connect patients to good resources, prenatal care and Medicaid. The goal is to provide women with things that they need to have a healthy pregnancy.
With it being run by a local non-profit, the mobile unit “Ruth” is in need of volunteers. Kenney stated they’re searching for people who will assist in patient advocating and patient greeters.
Patient advocating volunteers sit with patients and find out their situation. They play as a listening ear for pregnant women and assist them in thinking out loud in order to find out what their needs are. They help women process the news after finding out they’re pregnant.
Greeters are also needed in order to assist guests with open arms and welcome guests when filling out paperwork.
Individuals interested in volunteer positions can fill out a form on the website at livingalternatives.org.
The mobile unit can be found on Walmart at 3820 State Highway 64 W. in Tyler from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Kennedy said the amount of volunteers will determine the longevity of the mobile pregnancy resource center.
“Part of it has to do with how many volunteers we can get to actually make it happen. We’re just going to step out and do it this Saturday and see what happens. If people catch the vision to join us then that’s awesome. If they don’t and we don’t have a crew then we might not do it,” Kenney said. “None of us get paid, we’re just doing it because we care about people.”
For those who can’t make it on Saturdays, Axia Pregnancy Resource Center is located at 1003 S. Baxter in Tyler from Monday to Friday. Walk-ins are welcome and you can call 903-592-4495 for more information.