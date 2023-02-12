Two nonprofit cat rescues in Tyler team together to help control the feral cat population in East Texas.
Catty Shack Rescue of Tyler held a volunteer session Thursday at Petco to attract more helping hands. The volunteer session included instructions on how to clean cat kennels, and also noted that the cats up for adoption needed to be socialized as well.
“Our main mission is to help our population in East Texas with cats,” said Crystal Walsh, director of Catty Shack. Catty Shack helps by finding cats loving forever homes and promoting spaying and neutering.
Along with volunteers and loving adopters, fosters are needed as well.
"Fosters are very hard to come by," Walsh said.
To become a foster, the rescue asks for a couple of references and will call your vet, if you have other animals.
They're looking for "good pet parents, someone who will let them come into their home and let them be part of their family. Sometimes it’s a short period of time, until they’re either placed for adoption at Petco, or placed for adoption in our Canada Transport Program. Sometimes it’s longer term; we do have some longer term fosters. Fostering is really cool because you’re helping, but you’re not making a lifelong commitment," Walsh said.
Walsh said the nonprofit uses social media to put out calls for volunteers and fosters.
Even though the nonprofit organization has several volunteers, Catty Shack sometimes needs extra help with how many cats come into their care.
“We have so many cats here that there’s not enough good qualified adopters here to adopt all of them, so we have to have an outlet,” Walsh said. “So four years ago we started a partnership in the Ontario and Toronto area. We actually just took our 1,000th cat to Canada. They’re not all Catty Shack cats. We partner with other rescues in the area. We have space, we’ll help you out.”
Sometimes partnering with Catty Shack Rescue is O’Malley Alley Cat Rescue of Tyler. O’Malley is headed by Judith Richbourg, who is the coordinator for the Tyler chapter and has been with the nonprofit since 2012.
On Saturday, Richbourg hosted a Valentine’s Day themed event at the O’Malley Alley Cat lounge, which included a kissing booth to help sponsor the rescue cats living there. The lounge was open for a few hours and welcomed all cat lovers to visit with the rescues and take part in themed festivities.
“We’re going to have a big garage sale in April, and we’re going to have another on Saint Patrick's Day and kind of around Easter too,” said Richbourg. “We’re always posting on our socials too for donations. Thursday night we had a cat that had to go to the ER. It was a $750 bill. We’re volunteer only. We don’t get any funding from the city or state, or any other kind of authority. We rely solely on donations.”
O’Malley is also always looking for volunteers as well. Sue Gleason has been a volunteer for O’Malley for four years.
“I was trapping cats in my yard, getting them fixed and finding homes for them,” said Gleason. “I called all the other cat rescues in town, and nobody returned my call except for Judith. And she took them in. When she did that, I said 'what can I do for you?' I started volunteering that way.”
“If I see some stray cats on the streets, I try to knock on some doors and educate people,” said Heather Nash, another O’Malley volunteer. “I try to go out and educate the community if I can.”
Nash often will ask others if they need help with spay and neutering, or with TNR (Trap Neuter Return).
Both Catty Shack Rescue and O’Malley Alley Cat Rescue are always seeking volunteers and fosters, or to help with their locations at Petco and the Cat Lounge.