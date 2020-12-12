On Saturday afternoon, Patricia Ayub of Tyler witnessed a Christmas wish come true when her four grandchildren, who have always dreamed of seeing snow, began tossing snowballs at one another in the downtown square.
The fake snow, while just one small part of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation's Christmas On The Square event, helped Ayub's family to have a blast.
They'd made a day of the holiday cheer and fun, she said – spending the morning taking pictures before heading to the square for games and, of course, a romp in the snow.
"I'm so blessed that in East Texas they have allowed events for kids because they've had a tough year," she said. "From them seeing Santa to coming to this event, it's really made their day."
The event, which featured vendors, holiday music, games, baked goods and a snow playground, lasted four hours and brought dozens of smiles to those in attendance.
That's something for which Stanley Cofer, Empowerment Community Development Corporation president, said he was glad.
The nonprofit – focused on education, arts, tourism, veteran services, scholarships, youth mentorship, history preservation, community development, housing and economic empowerment – has been wanting to host a Christmas event for awhile, Cofer explained.
And with everything going on in the world, it seemed no time was better than the present.
"It's good to come together with joy and peace," Cofer said. "It's been a tough year for people with COVID and politics."
Ayub's grandchildren, Lorelai, 3, and Winter, 7, Cummins, Tristyen Ayub, 8, and Megan Gentry, 12, enjoyed having snowball fights with each other as fake snow fell on to the ground.
"They've never been to snow so this is really fun for them," she said. "It's been one of their Christmas wishes to see snow."
A few businesses came out to share and sell their products to attendees. Cofer said one of the goals of Empowerment CDC is promoting small and minority-owned businesses.
"This is one of our ways of giving back to businesses," he said.
One of the vendors, Robin Baker-Hill, brought her pharmacy items to sell to potential customers, and she called the event a "huge blessing."
"I'm very, very thankful for coming here," Baker-Hill said. "I love it, everybody's out here enjoying some sunshine before it rains again."
Cofer said the event served as a way for families to come together and have fun.
"Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus and time with family and friends," he said. "There's a friendly spirit. I think people are happy to get out."