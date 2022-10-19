The Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce has opened nominations for the 2022 Metro Community Image Awards. Winners will be recognized at the Chamber Awards Dinner happening Dec. 15.
The event is a way to bring awareness to small and minority owned businesses according to event chairwoman Herwanea Sirles.
“The purpose of this event is to bring awareness to businesses and individuals that may not normally be recognized. Some of the smaller businesses often get forgotten,” Sirles said. “So this event brings awareness to those smaller businesses or other businesses and individuals that the community may not even be aware of.”
Categories include Beauty/Barber Shop, Church Choir, Civic Organization, Community Sports Coach, Financial Institution, First Responder (Medical/Fire/Rescue), Funeral Director, New Business (less than one year old), School Principal, and Restaurant.
The business or individuals must be located in East Texas.
After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, Sirles said she is ready to get back to business.
“Our chamber focuses on small and minority owned businesses to provide an avenue to assist them with having a successful business. This event was annual until COVID hit and them we skipped two years; but now it is back and better than ever,” she said. “We ask the community to nominate businesses or individuals for ten different categories. We allow two weeks for the nomination period. Then from those that are nominated we go back to the community and ask them to vote on their favorites.”
“The top three from each category are invited to attend the dinner for the winner to be announced,” Sirles said.
Sirles said awards like these are important because they are awarded to the community by the community.
“These are important because it involves the community, the community determines the nominations and the winners,” she said.
Nominations are due by Nov. 22.
The Awards Dinner will be held on Dec. 15 at the Rose Garden Center. The colors and attire for this event are red and silver holiday festive.
Tickets for this event are $40 per person or $400 for a table of ten. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities for the event are also available.
For more information or to vote, visit the Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce event page.