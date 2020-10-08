Nominations for Texas State Musician, Poet Laureate, and Visual Artist (2D and 3D) are open through Oct. 15.
This is the Texas Legislature's highest honor for artists, and any Texas citizen can nominate a living Texas artist. The nomination form and complete information are at www.arts.texas.gov/nominate. Multiple nominations may be submitted, and self-nominations are welcome.
All qualified nominees must be native Texans or five-year residents of the state. Candidates must have received recognition for high levels of excellence and success in their respective disciplines. They also must have received critical reviews in state, regional or national publications.
Previous state artists include Willie Nelson, Dario Robleto, Carrie Fountain, and Earlie Hudnall, Jr.
“We are fortunate to have many outstanding artists in Texas, and we anticipate receiving numerous qualified nominations,” said Gary Gibbs, executive director of TCA. “Being named a Texas State Artist is the Texas Legislature’s highest honor for an artist, and it brings new career opportunities and recognition from the arts community and the general public.”