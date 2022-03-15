Noble E. Young Park will be closed to the public as its renovation process begins.
The last renovations to Noble E. Young Park were done in the 1990s with small features being added along with the addition of a skate park. No other updates have been made since then, Leanne Robinette, Tyler Parks and Recreation’s director, previously told the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
“We’re really excited,” Robinette said. “The park is in desperate need of some upgrades.”
Updates to Noble E. Young Park were initially approved by the Tyler City Council in December and in January the city entered into an agreement with Halff Associates to prepare design plans.
The design contract will total $77,000.
“We hope that these improvements will transform the park into a true neighborhood park,” Adriana Rodriguez, city spokeswoman, previously said.
Noble E. Young Park will be receiving a new pavilion, restrooms, a walking trail, playground equipment and outdoor exercise equipment that includes some ADA-compliant pieces.
“It’s going to be almost a complete renovation of the park,” Rodriguez said.
When renovations are completed, “We think that it’ll bring great pride to the community, a place (residents) can go and feel safe and that they know we care enough to make these renovations and repairs,” Robinette previously said. “We hear them when they let us know that some things need to be changed.”
Revisions to Noble E. Young Park are being paid for through the Community Development Block Grant Program, which specifically helps parks or locations in lower-income neighborhoods, Robinette said.
To comply with the terms of the grant, Noble E. Young Park should be completed by August, according to the city.
Renovations to this park are a part of a 20-year master plan for parks and open spaces first adopted by the city in 2010, Robinette said. This plan includes a ranking of all 28 parks in Tyler and renovations needed.
To learn more about the renovations to Noble E. Young Park and other Tyler Parks and Recreation Improvement projects visit www.TylerParksandRec.com or call (903) 531-1370.