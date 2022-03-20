NEW LONDON — The names of the nearly 300 people killed in the nation’s worst school tragedy were spoken aloud Saturday to mark 85 years since the explosion at London School in East Texas.
Families, friends and graduates gathered at West Rusk High School for a ceremony to remember March 18, 1937, when just minutes before school ended for the day undetected natural gas caused an explosion leveling the London High and Junior High schools. The blast killed an estimated 294 people — mostly children — and is often referred to as the day a generation died.
The day of remembrance is typically scheduled only on odd years; however, it was set again for this month to mark 85 years since the explosion.
Jean Tyner Davidson is secretary of the board of the West Rusk Alumni Association, which organizes the memorials. She said the day of remembrance serves as a way to be sure the victims are not forgotten.
“We have this event because there is a saying which says, ‘No one is ever forgotten as long as we say their names,’” Davidson said. “That is what we do, we say their names at this day of remembrance.”
According to news reports at the time, victims from the explosion “filled hospitals and morgues of half a dozen East Texas oil field cities and towns” and prompted a martial law declaration from then-Gov. James V. Allred.
Molly Ward was 10 years old when she witnessed the blast. She was in her school bus parked just outside when she saw her school — with her best friend inside — “go up in a cloud of dust.”
In a 2005 interview, Ward said she heard a muffled “boom” that sounded like an oil well backfire, which was not uncommon.
"When the building collapsed and the dust cloud went up, we were scared to death,” she said. “A man came running out to us after a few minutes and told the driver, 'Better get these few kids home, 'cause there ain't gonna be many more.'”
A massive relief and rescue effort began following the explosion.
Davidson, a 1959 graduate of London High School, said it is important to remember the positive changes that came as a result of the tragedy.
“Because of what happened, we now have an odor in our natural gas and many lives all over the world have been saved because of what occurred here,” she said.
The explosion was blamed on a natural gas leak beneath the school building that went unnoticed. Within weeks of the disaster, the Texas Legislature passed a law requiring a chemical to be added to natural gas to give it a scent in hopes of preventing anything similar from again happening.
Saturday’s remembrance event included a business meeting, the memorial and class reunion meetings followed by lunch. The London Museum & Café, which is across the street from West Rusk High School, was also open to visitors at no fee.
Museum Secretary Debbie Stuart said the focus; however, is on the people who died that day in 1937.
“It is important we not forget the victims of this horrific event,” she said.
For more information, visit www.nlsd.net.