Pillar of Tyler. Community servant. Man of faith. Mentor. Ray of sunshine.
Friends and colleagues use various positive words to describe him, but they all agree Dr. Aubrey Sharpe was nothing less than legendary.
“Dr. Sharpe was a person you would see at every level around town,” said Cody Grace, a Tylerite who worked personally and professionally with Sharpe. “There’s not many people like that around here.”
Sharpe died Monday at age 78, but his impact on the community will continue to live on for years to come.
Sharpe, who was born Oct. 4, 1944 in Miami, graduated from East Texas Baptist University then received a doctorate from North Texas University. He held the position of Dean of the School of Continuing Studies and Technical Administrator of the West Campus for Tyler Junior College and was working for the United Way of Smith County upon his death.
Sharpe was also a member of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and played significant roles in other areas of TJC, Tyler Economic Development Council, and other local nonprofit boards. He was also well-known by many for his title as the "Man About Town" columnist for BScene and Tyler Today magazines.
Sharpe joined Tyler Junior College in the summer of 1989 to help with the opening and programming of the Regional Training and Development Complex, formerly the Levi Strauss plant.
According to Nancy Rangel, president of Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance, Sharpe was brought to Tyler to start up the School of Continuing Studies.
“He built the West campus from the ground up,” she said. “The idea and concept of regional workforce training all began with Aubrey.”
Rangel served under Sharpe's leadership while he was executive dean at TJC’s Regional Training and Development Center, and while he was on the Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance Board of Directors.
“I knew no one else like Aubrey,” Rangel said. “I’d always hear him say ‘Oh, Happy Day!’”
His vision and work resulted in the creation of a Small Business Development Center, a partnership with the Service Corps of Retired Executives, the Small Business Incubator and training courses and programs designed in partnership with local employers to produce a trained workforce.
“He was very involved in making Tyler the best Tyler it can be,” Grace said.
Sharpe worked with numerous area nonprofits and philanthropic groups, including serving as campaign chair and chairman at United Way of Smith County, chairman of the board for the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, several positions with the Tyler Economic Development Council, Meals on Wheels Ministry, commissioner on Tyler’s Civil Service Commission, which led to his work on planning and zoning for the City of Tyler, and more.
A 2013 article from the Morning Telegraph featured a quote by Sharpe that sums up his desire to volunteer: "A caring community is a gift and it doesn't happen on auto pilot."
“He always advocated for what was the right thing to do,” Rangel said.
In a statement Tuesday, the United Way of Smith County expressed its condolences and sadness to hear of Sharpe’s death. Upon his death, Sharpe was working as the group’s development officer and the organization called him a “dear friend.”
“His impact on our organization and the community as a whole is enormous. As a volunteer, he served as our board president in 1998, and served on almost every sub-committee during his many years of service,” United Way stated. “In recent years, he joined our development team and immediately opened doors for our campaign in ways that few leaders in Tyler could.
“His presence around the office would always light up the room, and he will be deeply missed by all of us. ... Well done, Aubrey. Your legacy in our community will live on, and we are forever grateful for your many years of service.”
Posts flooded social media when the community began to learn the news of Sharpe's passing. Friends and colleagues had much to say about Sharpe's positive impact on their lives, careers and the community as a whole.
“I don’t know if anyone will ever live up to his legacy,” Grace said, “but I hope the leaders we have will live up to half of what he was.”
Sharpe was all about encouraging others and helping them see their true potential, friends said.
“He was never ever a person that discouraged anyone from their passion, their dreams,” said Jeana Lefler, a creative designer who did some work on Dr. Sharpe’s home.
“After he saw the work we did for him, he became big fans of us… letting a lot of people know about us,” she said.
According to Lefler, Sharpe had a hand in helping her thrive in her business and they became fast friends.
“He was very observant… and had such a great sense of humor,” Lefler said. “Getting to know him was one the greatest blessings of my life.”
In a statement to the Morning Telegraph news partners at CBS19, nephew Michael Sharpe said his uncle was a truly exceptional man of faith and champion in the community.
“His family will miss him terribly, but take great comfort knowing that he is in Heaven saying ‘Oh Happy Day.’” The family would like to express their sincere thank you to everyone for their thoughts and prayers.”
Visitation for Sharpe will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home's chapel with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery to follow the service.