No one was injured after a small plane skid off the runway at the Palestine Municipal Airport Monday morning.
After 11 a.m., the Palestine Police Department and the Palestine Fire Department came to the airport in reference to a small plane that had gone off the runway.
Police said two passengers were inside the plane and neither were injured.
The fire department said on Facebook that the plane was en route to Idaho from the Houston area.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.