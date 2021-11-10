The Tyler City Council held its final public hearing on redistricting Wednesday, with residents offering input into the process of drawing new maps.
After the hearing and some discussion by council members, no action was taken.
"We want to thank the community for their participation in this process," Mayor Don Warren said. "We discussed all of the comments we received, and we are taking all of them into consideration.
During Wednesday's public meeting, several residents offered input, telling council members they appreciated the transparency of the city and sharing what they would like to see in the new district map.
“I’d like to thank the City of Tyler for their efforts to include the community with information needed to contribute to the redistricting process if sought,” Pamela Phoenix said at the meeting. “The information contained on their website was beneficial, and their transparency was truly appreciated.”
However, Phoenix said she does believe district boundaries could be drawn to offer more cohesiveness in neighborhoods, voting precincts and districts.
Natalie Curley, who also spoke at the public hearing, said that with the growth of the Hispanic community in Tyler, it is important to give those residents more representation.
Experts who looked at the Tyler districts believe the Hispanic population is too dispersed throughout the city to draw a district that would provide strength to that community without diluting other minority districts, Curley said.
“There is need for the community to strengthen minority voices, and we hope mayor and council keep this in mind,” Curley said.
Curley and Phoenix said that they, along with others, have gained more education on redistricting during this process and will be better prepared to offer more input and draw maps to submit next time.
Redistricting is a process that occurs every 10 years with the release of the census. Census data from 2020 showed that Tyler had uneven population growth within its six districts, requiring maps to be redrawn.
According to federal law, total deviation in the districts cannot be greater than 10%, and the city of Tyler has a deviation of 17% in its current map.
Tyler has a population of 105,917 people, making the ideal size of each district 17,653, said Philip Arnold with the law firm of Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta. To fix this, the initial goal is to make the largest district smaller and the smallest larger.
Currently, District 5 is the largest with a population of 19,243 residents, and District 3 is the smallest with a population of 16,223.
The map under consideration shows a deviation of 9.06% and is an example of what the city could do to evenly distribute the population, Arnold said.
The changes in the draft plan include moving a northern portion of District 2 into District 3; moving a southwest portion of District 4 into District 2; moving a northern portion of District 1 into District 2; moving a portion of District 2 to District 1 (this is a piece of land in the southwest corner of the city that was not contiguous to District 2 and needed to be moved); and moving a northern portion of District 5 to District 4.
During this process, the city is working closely with Smith County and Tyler ISD in order to promote coordination, transparency and ensure obligations are met, according to the city.
A final districting plan is set to be adopted at 9 a.m. Dec. 8 during the City Council meeting at City Hall, 212 N Bonner Ave.
For information about the redistricting process visit, cityoftyler.org/government/departments/legal/redistricting .
To see the current map of Tyler districts, visit tinyurl.com/tylerdistricts .