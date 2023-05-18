It was another unbeaten day for the TJC tennis team on Thursday.
Dash Connell's Apaches were 6-0 in singles and 3-0 in doubles during the fourth day of play in the NJCAA Division I Men's National Tennis Tournament being held in McKinney.
The national championship will be decided on Friday as both Tyler Junior College and Cowley Community College of Arkansas City, Kansas are unbeaten in the tournament being hosted by Collin College.
All Apaches and all Tigers are head-to-head in the national championship matches. The squads both have team totals of 45 points with nine points at stake on Friday, thus there will not be a tie for the title.
Eastern Florida State is third with 34 points, followed by Abraham Baldwin (Georgia) with 31 points and Collin College of Plano with 30 points.
All the Apaches won in straight sets in the semifinals with the exception of a dramatic Fight 3 doubles match that TJC's team of Calvin Golmei and Emilio Vila won 6-7 (3), 7-6 (1), 6-4 over the No. 3 seeded team from Eastern Florida State (Eavan Attie-Eric Tripathi).
Singles title matches are set for 8 a.m. Friday with doubles slated for 11:30 a.m. All matches are being held at the Courts of McKinney.
TJC is appearing in an NJCAA record 42nd time. The Apaches have also won 18 national championships. Cowley has won two national titles.
---
NJCAA Division I Men’s National Tournament
Courts at McKinney
Hosted by Collin College at McKinney
Team Standings — 1, (tie) Tyler (Texas), 45; Cowley (Kansas), 45; 3, Eastern Florida, 34;4, Abraham Baldwin (Georgia), 31; 5, Collin (Texas), 30; 6, Iowa Central, 28; 7, Wallace State (Alabama), 24; 8, Barton (Kansas), 21; 9, Harford (Maryland), 20; 10, Pratt (Kansas), 19; 11, Jacksonville (Texas), 18.5; 12, Jones (Mississippi), 18; 13, Paradise Valley (Arizona), 17; 14, USC Sumter (South Carolina), 15.5; 15, Mississippi Gulf Coast, 15; 16, Mesa (Arizona), 14; 17, Meridian (Mississippi), 11.5; 18, East Central (Mississippi), 10; 19, Prairie State (Illinois), 9.5; 20, Hinds (Mississippi), 9; 21, Coastal Alabama, 7; 22, Lewis & Clark (Illinois), 6.5; 23, Lake County (Illinois), 2.5; 24, (tie) New Mexico Military, 2; Bevill State (Alabama), 2; 26, Northwest Mississippi, 1.
Flight 1 Singles
Semifinals — No. 2 Diego Dalisay, TJC, def. No. 3 Hugo Car, Eastern Florida State, 6-3, 6-3; No. 1 Takeshi Taco, Cowley, def. No. 5 Safar Rasulov, Abraham Baldwin, 6-3, 6-1.
Flight 2 Singles
Semifinals — No. 2 Juan Carolos Garcia, TJC, def. No. 6 Hod’Abalo Isak Padio, Iowa Central, 6-4, 6-3; No. 1 Boruch Skierkier, Cowley, def. No. 4 Lucas Gonzalez, Eastern Florida State, 6-1, 6-1.
Flight 3 Singles
Semifinals — No. 2 Tim Riedel, TJC, def. No. 3 Eric Tripathi, Eastern Florida State, 6-3, 6-3; No. 1 Bruno Nhavene, Cowley, def. No. 5 Luke Tinnock, Abraham Baldwin, 6-2, 6-3.
Flight 4 Singles
Semifinals — No. 1 Nikola Keremedchieve, TJC, def. No. 5 Alex Jaulin, Wallace State, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 Hanamichi Carvajal, Cowley, def. No. 6 Andrew Kunaka, Iowa Central, 6-1, 4-0 (retired).
Flight 5 Singles
Semifinals — No. 2 Emilio Vila, TJC, def. No. 3 Jett Leong, Eastern Florida State, 6-4, 7-6 (7); No. 1 Reiya Komagata, Cowley, def. No. 4 Gianni Lopez, Collin, 6-1, 6-0.
Flight 6 Singles
Semifinals — No. 1 Dan Persson, TJC, def. No. 4 Djordje Kurcubic, Collin, 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 Taiyo Hirano, Cowley, def. No. 6 Nafiralo Ouattara, Iowa Central, 7-5, 6-3.
---
Flight 1 Doubles
Semifinals — No. 1 Diego Dalisay-Juan Carlos Garcia, TJC, def. No. 4 Hugo Car-Lucas Gonzalez, Eastern Florida State, 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 Bruno Nhavene-Takeshi Taco, Cowley, def. No. 3 Aymen Alimoussa-Safar Rasulov, Abraham Baldwin, 6-1, 6-2.
Flight 2 Doubles
Semifinals — No. 1 Dan Persson-Tim Riedel, TJC, def. No. 4 Noah Bruton-Luke Tinnock, Abraham Baldwin, 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 Hanamichi Carvajal-Taiyo Hirano, Cowley, def. No. 3 Jack Dixon-Colin Tavares, Eastern Florida State, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-0.
Flight 3 Doubles
Semifinals — No. 2 Calvin Golmei-Emilio Vila, TJC, def. No. 3 Eavan Attie-Eric Tripathi, Eastern Florida State, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (1), 6-4; No. 2 Reiya Komagata-Boruch Skierkier, Cowley, def. No. 4 Gianni Lopez-Joseph Restrepo, Collin, 6-2, 6-1.