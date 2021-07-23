Nine horses, including two 2-month-old foals, now have a safe home at an animal sanctuary in Murchison after facing severe neglect and starvation.
Seven paso fino mares and two foals were removed from a private property in Washington County by the Houston SPCA. The horses were then placed into the care of Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, a sanctuary overseen by the Humane Society of the United States.
According to the Humane Society of the United States, the group of horses includes two mares (female horses) and their two foals, along with five other mares who could be pregnant. The mares range in age from 10 to 20 years old, and will undergo medical evaluations soon to determine their pregnancy status.
Black Beauty Ranch serves as a home for 800 animals, including 400 horses.
"The mares and foals have survived against all odds and are now safe, thriving and getting the proper care and attention they require," Noelle Almrud, senior director at Black Beauty Ranch, said. "We are grateful that the Houston SPCA was able to rescue them and now our expert team will do everything possible to provide these beautiful animals with an appropriate safe haven.”
The horses' caregivers at Black Beauty Ranch are now seeing their true personalities coming out.
Kayla Parente, the equine caregiver at the sanctuary, said two of the mares, Dharma and Dalia, are best friends and love to eat breakfast with each other before galloping away side by side to their favorite grazing spot.
The two mother horses, Divinity and Destiny, keep careful eyes on their foals, who don't have names yet. The young horses have been playing together and chasing each other, Parente said. The foals will stay with their moms until they're fully weaned. The foals will return to the Houston SPCA to be placed in the group’s adoption and placement program.
However, their moms will remain at Black Beauty Ranch to live out their lives because they were not trained or socialized with people, Parente said.