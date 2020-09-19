Two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl winner Kurt Warner knows what it's like to not get the chance for people to see you're capable of.
Before winning Super Bowls and becoming an NFL quarterback, Warner spent four years on the bench at the University of North Iowa.
During his time on the bench, he recalled just needing a chance to show people what he could do. Warner said he worked at a grocery store, saying that he would play for the NFL one day and people laughed at him.
But his dream of being on an NFL team came true when he signed a contract with the St. Louis Rams in 1998. He said he'll never forget the moment when a Rams coach told him there was something special about him.
He and the Rams then won Super Bowl XXXIV against the Tennessee Titans in 2000.
His struggle of not receiving an opportunity is one of the reasons he relates to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities because they are often the population in society that "doesn't get a chance."
“Too often we look at limitations instead of opportunities,” Warner said.
He shared that message at the 12th annual Robert L. Breckenridge Men’s Breakfast on Saturday morning.
This breakfast is held in honor of Breckenridge Village of Tyler founder Jean Breckenridge’s husband to benefit the BVT scholarship fund and helps those with intellectual and developmental disabilities at BVT.
For the first time, the event was held virtually through the Zoom due to COVID-19.
Another reason Warner advocates for individuals with these disabilities is because of his son, Zach, who experienced a traumatic brain injury at a young age and as a result became blind and sustained brain damage.
Warner remembered always hearing from Zach's teacher what he couldn't do because of his disability.
"We would always say we don't want you to label him as what he can't do," Warner said. "Over and over again, it was about 'Just give Zach a chance.'"
Warner explained how Zach would often sit with him while he drove the lawn mower, and one day Zach asked if he could drive it.
About a half hour later, Zach was driving the tractor in the same circle in the yard, and he continued until it ran out of gas.
Warner said that moment stuck with him and showed him how no one knew what Zach was capable of until he had a chance.
He said seeing the work done at Breckenridge Village of Tyler to help its residents inspired him to create a similar facility called Treasure House in Arizona.
Warner then went on to describe the meaning behind the trophies that stood behind him.
He said each of the awards remind him of the reasons for the success, such as collaborating with others and showing up for the team.
"It took 53 guys coming together to accomplish something that no one man could accomplish by himself," Warner said of his Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Warner recalled that no one thought the Arizona Cardinals would win a game and definitely not reach the Super Bowl, which happened in 2008.
He said his Super Bowl ring represents possibilities and he wants to help make sure others like his son have those chances.
"I want to be a part of a bigger moment in the area of intellectual and developmental disabilities," he said. "I want people to hold me accountable to do my part. I want to make sure that I leave a legacy."
Kevin Dinnin, president and CEO of BVT’s parent organization, the BCFS System, said the work at BVT also takes similar collaboration to help its residents.
Dinnin explained how years ago he got to meet Jean Breckenridge, who wanted to make a home for her son Jimmy and others like him.
Jean's son Jimmy Lawrence Breckenridge, 57, who was the namesake of BVT, died in April. Jimmy, who was born with Down syndrome, lived at the facility that his mother created for him for 22 years.
“Years ago, when I had the opportunity to meet Jean Breckenridge, she shared with me her life story; that she hoped her purpose in life could be more than what it had been to date,” Dinnin said. “Never did she think that her purpose would be the catalyst for something as large as BVT has become, as impactful as BVT has become.”
After his address as featured speaker, Warner answered a few questions in a Q&A, including one about current Super Bowl MVP and Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes.
Warner said he appreciates how Mahomes carries himself, especially while on a high platform at a young age, and he represents the NFL and country well.
"He's pretty incredible," Warner said. "I'm impressed with Patrick Mahomes on several aspects."
The virtual breakfast also featured the pledge of allegiance led by BVT resident, Stephen B., and resident Brien W. later sang "Angels Among Us."
Country music artist Casey Rivers sang "God Bless the USA" and "In God We Still Trust."