More than 160 students and staff from 10 high school campuses across East Texas came together for Next Step Community Solutions’ second annual Sources of Strength Retreat March 31 at Camp Tyler.
Sources of Strength is an evidence-based, peer-led suicide prevention program that Next Step has implemented on 29 middle and high school campuses across East Texas.
Next Step is the first to bring this program to schools in Texas and more specifically rural East Texas, where there is a much greater need for mental health related resources.
“The goal of this retreat is to allow our peer leaders and adult advisors from different campuses to come together and celebrate the work they’ve done over the past school year on their campus,” said Brandon Davidson, executive director of Next Step Community Solutions. “It’s really about recognizing the students, having fun and helping them realize the impact they can and do make on their campuses.”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) 2017 Preventing Suicide: A Technical Package of Policy, Programs, and Practices, featured Sources of Strength as an evidence-based Peer Norm Program, stating: “In a randomized controlled trial of Sources of Strength, researchers found that the program improved adaptive norms regarding suicide, connectedness to adults, and school engagement. For students, the program resulted in increased perceptions of adult support for suicidal youths, particularly among those with a history of suicidal ideation, and the acceptability of help-seeking behaviors.”
For the retreat, peer leaders and adult advisors were divided into groups and rotated through stations that either promote mental well-being, physical health or were just for fun.
The stations included small group sharing, rock painting and writing letters to their future selves, team building provided by Camp Tyler staff, yoga sessions by Lake Tyler led by Colleen Long of Adventum Mental Health Network, and more.
“The overall experience at the Sources of Strength Retreat was excellent. I enjoyed the various activities and sense of community that was throttled throughout the day,” said Diana Neal, one of the adult advisors at Gladewater High School. “There were many opportunities to get involved and share with the other participants.”
The 10 high schools who participated in the retreat were: Atlanta High School, Brownsboro High School, Daingerfield High School, Gladewater High School, Pittsburg High School, Spring Hill High School, Tyler Legacy High School, West Rusk High School, Whitehouse High School and Winona High School.
Sources of Strength has been listed on the National Best Practices Registry (BPR) by the Suicide Prevention Resource Center (SPRC) and The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) since 2009. Sources of Strength has also been listed on SAMHSA’s National Registry of Evidence-based Programs and Practices (NREPP) since 2011.
To learn more about Next Step Community Solutions visit their website, nextstepcs.org.