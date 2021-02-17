Openings and Hours
Brookshire's following locations are open now and will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday: 100 Rice Road, 2020 Roseland Blvd and 2734 E. 5th Ave, 20100 Highway 155 S. in Flint, 506 W. Duval St in Troup, 601 Hwy 110 N in Whitehouse, 213 N. US Hwy 69 in Bullard, 521 S. Main St. in Lindale, 200 W. Henderson St. in Overton
Walgreens located at 5415 S. Broadway Ave is open now until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Super 1 Foods located at 3828 Troup Hwy is open now until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Lynch's Food Store located at 3400 E. 5th St. is open now until at least 10 p.m. Wednesday.
CEFCO Convenience Store and Gas Station located at 5120 Old Jacksonville Hwy is currently open and expected to remain open for 24 hours as long as they have working electricity. Gas is available as of Wednesday afternoon.
AutoZone Auto Parts located at 3536 S. Broadway Ave is open until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Bumper To Bumper Auto Parts located at 900 N. Bois D'Arc Ave is open until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
O'Reilly Auto Parts located at 410 E. Front St. is open until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Tyler Roadside Assistance & Towing Service Co. located at 9649 HWY 69 N. is open 24 hours Wednesday.
Meher Food Mart and Gas Station located at 1301 W. SW. Loop 323 is open until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Gas is available as of Wednesday afternoon.
Corner Market located at 1321 Lake Placid Rd is open until at least 6 p.m. Wednesday. Gas is available as of Wednesday afternoon.
Warming Centers
Kingdom Church located at 1818 N. Confederate Ave. Open now and plan to remain open overnight and through Wednesday. Contact Darrius Harris at (903) 636-3275. Unable to accommodate pets.
St. Louis Baptist Church at 4000 Frankston Highway, Contact Pastor Caraway (903) 561-2167. No pets are allowed.
Salvation Army, 633 N. Broadway Avenue, (903) 592-4361
Highway 80 Rescue Mission, 601 E. Valentine St., (903) 363-9265
Shiloh Road Church of Christ, located at 1801 Shiloh Rd — in the Gym behind the main church — is open now and will be open overnight.
Schools
Arp ISD - closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Athens ISD - closed through Friday
Big Sandy ISD - closed through Friday
Bishop Gorman and St. Gregory in Tyler - closed through Thursday
Brook Hill School - closed through Thursday
Brownsboro ISD - closed through Friday
Bullard ISD - closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Chapel Hill ISD- closed through Thursday; school holiday on Friday
Cumberland Academy - closed through Friday
Gilmer ISD - Virtual learning Monday through Wednesday
Gladewater ISD - Virtual learning Tuesday and Wednesday
Grace Community School - closed through Friday
Jacksonville ISD - closed through Friday
Longview ISD- closed through Thursday
Lindale ISD - closed through Friday
Mineola ISD - virtual learning Thursday and Friday
Overton ISD - virtual learning Tuesday and Wednesday
Quitman ISD - closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Rusk ISD - virtual instruction through Friday
Troup ISD - closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Tyler ISD - closed through Thursday
Tyler Junior College - Campus closed; classes canceled through Thursday
UT Tyler - all campuses closed Tuesday through Wednesday; online classes canceled
UT Tyler University Academy - closed Tuesday through Wednesday
Van ISD - virtual learning Tuesday; closed Wednesday through Friday
Whitehouse ISD - closed through Thursday
Winona ISD - closed through Friday
Businesses and Government Closings
Azalea Orthopedics (All locations) - Closed Feb. 15
Cardiastream (Tyler) - Closed Feb. 15
Direct RehabMed and DRM Tyler - Closed Feb. 15
East Texas Arboretum - Closed Feb. 15
East Texas Precision Medicine - Closed Feb. 15 - 16
East Texas Spine Institute Tyler - Closed Feb. 15 - 16
EyeCare Associates of East Texas - Closed Feb. 15
Heaton Eye Associates (All locations) - Closed Feb. 15
Integrity Health Clinic - Closed Feb. 15
Intercon Paper Sales- closed Feb. 15
Meals on Wheels East Texas - Closed Feb. 15-17
Precision Spine Care (Longview/Tyler) - Closed Feb. 15
Smith County offices - closed through Thursday; commissioners court rescheduled to Friday at 9:30 a.m.
Sleep Medicine Institute of Texas- closed through Tuesday
Stepping Stone School (Tyler) - Closed Feb. 15
Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center - Closed Feb. 15 - 18
Tyler Family Circle of Care (All locations) - Closed Feb. 15 and 16
UT Health Physicians Clinics - Closed through the end of the week (COVID-19 vaccinations at UT Health Science Center will be rescheduled)
West Erwin Church of Christ - Offices and Karing Kitchen closed Feb. 15
Whataburger (Bullard, Chandler, Chapel Hill, Henderson, Kilgore, Liberty City, Lindale, Tyler) - Closed until further notice due to weather
Willow Wellness Center - Closed Feb. 15
Roads
To get updated conditions, check www.DriveTexas.org which also has traffic updates. If you live outside of a city limits in Smith County and you need to report trees down in the roadway, call the non-emergency dispatch at 903-566-6600.
Traffic signal outages are also expected due to power outages. Drivers are urged to drive slow and treat an intersection as a four-way stop if the traffic signal is not working.
Residents can report traffic signal outages by calling the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000.