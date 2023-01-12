Tyler Model A Club to meet
The Tyler Model A Club is inviting community members interested in joining the club to attend its meeting this Saturday.
The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Clear Springs Restaurant at 6519 S Broadway in Tyler.
Several antique automobiles will be driven to the meeting.
Potential members are invited to attend and enjoy some fun and fellowship.
Ownership of a Model A is not necessary, only interest in the cars and their history, according to publicity director Hugh Speer. Cars will be on display and photos are encouraged.
Membership in this organization is $20 annually for a family.
Meals at Clear Springs will be Dutch Treat for all members and guests.
Smith County Republican Women to meet
The Smith County Republican Women are gearing up for their January luncheon and meeting.
The luncheon will feature Dee Chambless, Smith County Republican Women Legislative Chair, who will educate the group on how to get engaged during the current legislative session.
The meeting will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 19 at the Potpourri House, 3320 Troup Hwy. Suite 300 in Tyler.
Grants announcement set for Jan. 19
During its annual Grants Announcement and Member Guest Social, scheduled for Jan. 19, the Women’s Fund of Smith County will announce the local nonprofit agencies to whom grants have been awarded this year.
Representatives from the Women’s Fund of Smith County and agency representatives from recipient organizations will be present. Seven grants will be awarded to seven nonprofits in the county.
The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. with the program beginning at 6 p.m. at Hollytree Country Club, at 6700 Hollytree Dr. in Tyler.
"The Women’s Fund of Smith County believes that together is better," according to the group. "Through collective giving, we transform our community by funding programs that enrich the lives of women and children. Collective giving enables the Women’s Fund to leverage the philanthropic capacity of individual members and create a truly impactful fund of philanthropic dollars. Through our membership model, we empower women to make transformative gifts to the community."
The annual Grants Announcement marks the culmination of the group's yearly grants process. As individuals, the members pledge annual gifts and together, they award impact grants to nonprofits.
"Our grant recipients are thoroughly vetted during an extensive grants review process conducted by our volunteer Grants Committee, so every member can trust that her dollars are being used effectively to enrich the lives of women and children in Smith County," the group stated.
For more information on the Women’s Fund of Smith County, visit www.womensfundsc.org.