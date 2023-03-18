If there was ever a living embodiment of a Renaissance man, Aaron Hinds is it.
If you want to talk about art, quantum mechanics, the Dallas Cowboys, the significance of the teachings of Jesus Christ, or if you want to hear about his escape from a compound in Oklahoma, he’s your guy.
And he can be found in the newly opened Hinds Fine Art Gallery & Event Space, located on 117 S. Broadway Ave. in downtown Tyler.
“I wanted a proper place for Tyler artists to be on display,” Hinds said. “This city is full of amazing and talented artists and I wanted a place where they can be featured as such.”
Once the home of Tyler Square Antiques & Tea Room, Hinds’ art gallery is being heralded as the newest hub of creativity, innovation, and collaboration.
“I want this gallery to put Tyler on the map… for cultural reference,” Hinds said.
On the search for a high-end space, the inspiration for the art gallery hit him almost immediately.
“A buddy and I were walking from eating at Rick’s (On The Square) and I walked by this place, and saw this flickering light inside. I pressed my face against the glass, looked around and said ‘this is it!’”
After getting in contact with the right people, Hinds was able to purchase the building and got to work, spending weeks cleaning the main lobby and top floor.
“I scrubbed this place and uncovered the gem in it,” he said. “This was always intended to be an art gallery.”
There is a third floor that will be tended to as well.
“The top floor used to be a tea room… and I want to bring that back,” Hinds said.
Open since December, the gallery is slated to be the newest focal point of community talent but he also aims for opportunities as an event space.
With three floors to work with, big events like weddings and birthday parties would have plenty of space -- all 26,000 square feet of it.
And Hinds isn’t just an entrepreneurial, jack-of-all-trades kind of guy. At his core, he is an artist.
Initially majoring in landscape architecture, Hinds took his aptitude for creativity and collaboration to focus more on becoming an artist.
In the search to finetune his hand in painting, he went to a small, medieval town in Italy. In between Florence and Rome.
“It was the most beautiful place in the world,” Hinds said. “It was me and other artists learning from this Italian instructor -- a master in the craft -- in this converted monastery.”
Hinds recalled during a lesson, involving painting a simple bowl, where the revered Italian master looked at his work with near disdain.
“We all have the tendency to embellish and… that’s what I did but he told me ‘how can you paint what you want if you can’t paint a bowl?’”
It was clear to Hinds that he needed to take the criticism seriously.
“As artists, we crave instruction and that criticism… it’s how you grow,” Hinds said.
Now, he has gone beyond bowls and into illustrated scripture, often of Christ.
“It’s the only story that makes sense… as a constant source of joy and inspiration for me,” Hinds said.
He wants to open the glass doors for more artists to feel that same joy and inspiration, even those who are not quite there yet, offering a blank canvas for a fee and offering guidance.
“I want this to be an artists’ studio,” Hinds said. “I want to bring this space back to its art deco glory.”
For more information and how you can reserve an event, contact Hinds at the gallery at 917-340-0116.