The owners of a soon-to-open vintage-focused store in Tyler say they want to create a hub for everyone.
Levi Adams and Amanda Lewis, owners of Standson Vintage, said they want to make a spot for people to “feel like they're in their element.”
The store is near downtown at 2117 E. Front St., and the couple said although there are businesses such as restaurants and coffee shops in that area, they want to provide somewhere additional for families to go on the weekend and have fun.
Lewis said Adams has been buying and selling vintage clothing for a long time, and his passion led them to opening a store, she added.
“He likes to create and make things in his own way,” Adams said. “We do vintage clothes, but it's not just vintage clothes, it's a lot more personal than that.”
Adams said he went from customizing vintage clothing for himself to people coming to him and requesting custom items.
About three months ago, he said he and Lewis had their first pop-up vintage store, and it went really well. From there, he said they began doing more until they had the opportunity to open a permanent store.
“It really happened by God — it all fell into place that way, perfectly really,” Adams said.
Standson Vintage is in a building that has been in her family for more than 100 years, Lewis said. Throughout the years, the building was home to the East Texas Produce Market, but Lewis said her father was ready to retire from the produce business.
With numerous new grocery stores less than a mile away, Lewis added that selling produce just wasn’t practical in that location. Not wanting to sell the building or see it be demolished, she and Adams decided it would be their store front.
“This was our opportunity to jump in and say, ‘We’ll take over for you,’ ” Lewis said.
As a vintage store, Lewis said the goal is always to have fresh inventory. With a good circulation of items, people can come in and always see new merchandise, she added.
“I want every type of person who dresses however they want to dress to come in and be able to find something,” Adams said.
He said he hopes the business will help the area around the store grow, as well.
“Ultimately, my thing is creating something that is for the next generation, something they can build from and grow from,” Adams said.
Standson Vintage is set to open at 3 p.m. on March 3 and will have numerous vendors selling items such as goat milk soap, rugs, fresh produce, antiques, pet items, crystals and much more, Lewis said. Live music, food and artist booths also are planned.
As the store grows, Lewis and Adams also want to hold market days once a month where people can come to see vendors and more. They also are working on building a stage where local artists can perform throughout the week, Adams said.
“We want to be able to represent and support the community in the way that we’ve been supported and more,” Lewis said. “That's a really big deal for us lately, trying to fit in as many people, organizations and talents as we can ... because I think that's part of what makes it special too — we’re trying to make a personal effort with people.”
After its grand opening, the store will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily to ensure people have time to shop even after work, Lewis said.
For information about Standson Vintage and its grand opening, visit www.facebook.com/standson.vintage .