Smith County Clubhouse, a new nonprofit organization focusing on adult mental health and recovery, is now open in Tyler.
The mission of the organization is to empower adults living with mental illness to shape their own recovery process, be part of Clubhouse work activities, develop friendships and experience a better quality of life, according to Smith County Clubhouse Executive Director Shannon Pruden.
Pruden said the organization, which has locations worldwide, is not a treatment center but a place for recovery.
“Smith County Clubhouse provides a holistic approach to recovery by creating an intentional community of members and a few staff working side by side as colleagues,” Pruden said. “Clubhouse participants are members, not patients or cases. Clubhouses are organized as support systems. We do not provide treatment, therapy or medications. Instead, we provide opportunities for personal growth, skills development, and community connection.”
Pruden said services offered at Clubhouse are unique and follow a proven model.
“There is no program like Smith County Clubhouse in Smith County. Mental health resources are limited in our area. Those that do exist tend to be reactive rather than proactive,” she said. “Medical treatment focuses on controlling symptoms through hospitalization, medication and therapy. The criminal justice system reacts with arrest and incarceration. Clubhouses, however, are support-based and focused on recovery.”
She said the model for the business is proved with more than 300 of them in more than 30 countries.
“People suffering from mental illness are often isolated and stigmatized. Their road to recovery can be difficult without the right support and resources available to them,” she said. “Smith County Clubhouse is important because it follows a proven recovery model to help people who truly need it in a way that empowers them to become independent.”
Pruden said the organization looks forward to being part of the solution to mental health recovery in the Smith County area.
There are no membership fees or cost to join. The organization also offers employment programs, which offer members opportunities for transitional, supported and independent employment, she said.
In order to qualify for membership, a person must be 18 or older, have a serious mental illness diagnosis, be able to obtain a referral from a mental health provider, be committed to recovery and be able to have respectful interactions with others.
The Smith County Clubhouse is currently seeking members.
For more information, call (903) 975-0480 or email Shannon@scclubhouse.org.