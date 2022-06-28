Murder was on the minds of about 70 people gathered Friday night at a Tyler event center.
The group worked the case of a 1960s luau-themed murder mystery dinner called, “The Trouble with Paradise,” at the Majesty Event Center. The mystery centered around jealousy and deceit with character trying to take over an estate with several victims, according to Mary’s Murder Mysteries owner and event organizer Mary Foster.
“One of the characters worked with another to make sure they become the newest member of the exclusive ‘Paradise Found’ Country Club and take over the estate they are currently using,” Foster said. “There are multiple victims and more than one evildoer.”
The event included local artists. Regina Money, whom Foster called a delight and inspiration” was an aerial dancer at the event. Casey "Muze" Williams was the percussion expert, and Lacy Young was at the event as a mermaid.
“… And what is more fun that getting a picture with a fantastical creature,” said Foster, who added that a fully themed meal including a full roasted pig was part of the murder mystery experience.
Mary’s Murder Mysteries opened late this past year. It provides custom or pre-written scripts, written Foster, for ticketed events or private parties such as birthdays, fundraisers or corporate dinners. Foster, who has hosted murder mystery events at the Goodman-LeGrand House and Museum and the Tyler Public Library, said it has long been her dream to open a business specializing in the events.
“It started out as a purely fundraising activity and morphed into a business. I like telling stories, educating and I love theater, so it was a perfect match,” Foster said. “This is my second completely public event since opening,”
Foster said she believes the murder mystery events are popular because even adults love to live in a world of pretend every now and then.
“I honestly believe it’s the ability of friends and family to get together and play pretend for awhile and still talk, laugh and have fun. It’s not a stressful activity,” she said.
Foster will be hosting the “Murder at the World’s Fair” fundraising event July 9 at the Goodman-LeGrand House and “Murder on the High Seas” at the Tyler Public Library on July 14.
Foster said she welcomes feedback, questions and ideas.
For more information, visit the Mary’s Murder Mysteries Facebook page.