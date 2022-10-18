An in-progress mural on a portion of the Rose Rudman Trail in Tyler shines a light on the visually impaired community.
The mural, titled "Walk Your Own Path," is expected to be completed Thursday.
It is being created by three visually impaired residents who uses canes. The artists have attached chalk to the ends of their canes to create "paths," and the paths then will be painted by other visually impaired community members.
“It will be like a zigzag pattern so you can kind of see the paths that people with walking canes would walk,” said Tyler Parks and Recreation Services Coordinator Kristi Nipp.
Paw prints also will be added to the mural to represent a guide dog. Next to the mural will be a sign in print and braille describing the piece.
The approximately 16-by-8-foot mural is on the Rose Rudman Trail just north of Southside Park.
The East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind partnered with the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department to make the mural a reality.
October is Blindness Awareness Month and National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and ETLB Community Relations Administrator Craig Ellis said the organization wanted to make sure the piece was completed this month.
“To the sighted world, if you’ve never been around blindness, the white cane symbolizes blindness, so it just means that person is blind. But to someone using a cane, it represents independence, freedom, mobility, productivity — all those positive things," Ellis said. “So really, the white cane is a very positive thing to people that need to use it.
“We're wanting to get that message out about what the white cane really is and what it really stands for.”
Ellis said he saw a mural like this one first done in a busy area of Burlington, Vermont, by the Vermont Association for the Blind. He said he got in contact with a person associated with that mural and learned what to do to create one in Tyler.
The “Walk Your Own Path” mural is the second piece of this type to be created in the United States, Nipp said.
“We know how important it is to honor the different paths and perspectives that we all walk, and so this is a really interesting and fun visual representation of what these different paths can look like for blind or visually impaired people,” she said. “And it's a really interesting way for people to be able to understand a little bit more about this population.”
Once completed, this mural will hopefully take what some people see as a negative and show it is positive, Ellis said. Many people do not understand blindness, and there are many stereotypes and misconceptions, he added.
"It's really neat to be a part of this because this demonstrates and brings awareness to people who don't even have a clue," said Jarrett Gist, who was helping paint Tuesday and is the East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind orientation and mobility specialist. "It draws some awareness of what the cane is about, what blind people are capable of doing."
As someone who teaches the blind and visually impaired independent travel skills this is an important project to him, Gist said.
“Most of the barriers (the visually impaired) face in the world are not actually our vision — it's the barriers that the sighted world puts in front of us because they don't understand,” Ellis said. “So it's our mission to change that, and this mural is one one way of doing that.”
One goal of the East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind is to help educate as many people as possible about blindness and open up opportunities for the blind in employment and other areas of life, he said.
“We just want the public to be aware when they see that mural and read the sign it’s to remind them that blindness doesn't mean you have to be dependent and can't work, can't do this, can't do that,” Ellis said. “It's a symbol of what people can do even though they're visually impaired.”
He said he is looking forward to seeing the completed mural and is grateful to the city Parks and Recreation Department for partnering with his organization to make it possible.
Nipp said being able to see the visually impaired community represented on a Tyler Parks and Recreation trail is exciting. She hopes as residents use the trail, they will take a moment to stop and learn about what the mural represents and the East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind.
“Maybe (the mural) will make it more clear that people with visual impairments, they're not just their disability; they actually are gaining more independence through the use of those devices or their guide dog,” she said.
Nipp said the parks department hopes to be able to do more projects such as this in the future.