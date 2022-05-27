A shared art space and what its founder calls a micro-studio is set to open this weekend in Tyler with its first art exhibit.
Lisa Horlander said the goal of Inbetween Studio is to provide a space to create work and to open a connection with the community.
Horlander said Jessica Sanders are the studio’s current artists. Horlander said InBetween has private studio that are open for “personal visits, open studio events, art courses and workshops in connection with the ETX Creatives, as well as curated exhibitions in our micro-gallery.”
Horlander, who will be the first artist on display, said her “Home Bound” exhibit is a series that portrays the feral woods that grow in her neighborhood despite the ever-growing urban growth that threatens their survival.
“The series opens up a conversation about urban growth and the diminishing Piney Woods, portraying trees that are broken but still thriving trapped in house and full-moon shaped canvases,” she said. “During the pandemic, the series took on a new focus, finding similarities between these trees’ survival and our own.”
Horlander, who is from Tyler, said the idea for the exhibit came about after returning home from an artist residency at New York University.
I have always loved the forests here, but coming home from that lovely concrete jungle made me truly feel a connection to the survival of the trees,” Horlander said. “I’ve talked to many friends about this and they also feel like the pockets of feral forests are part of our city as much as the houses are. It’s heartbreaking to see these beloved areas plowed down for new developments as much as we get excited to see our city’s growth.”
She said she has shown her work main in the Dallas area, but she held off on displaying Home Bound pieces, which she felt needed to be shown where it was inspired.
“When I decided to move my art studio from Dallas to Tyler and found my new location, it just felt right to finally exhibit this work. All of the trees painted in the exhibit originated only a few miles away from my studio,” she said. “I know Tyler natives will feel more of a connection to these trees. It truly warms my heart to share them with my community.”
The exhibit opens Sunday and runs through June 31. InBetween Studio is at 401 E. Front Street, Suite 243.
Horlander said she plans to start a Tuesday night art enrichment course for people age 15 and up, where they can build their drawing skills and find tips about how to relax and deal with stress while connecting with like-minded people. The studio will also have occasional open studios paired with openings.
For more information, email Horlander at lisa@lisarachelhorlander.com.