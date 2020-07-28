After a nationwide search, the next person to lead the Tyler Economic Development Council and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce has been selected.
Scott Martinez, president at the North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP), will begin his new position in Tyler on or before Oct. 1. Martinez brings 20 years of local, regional, and state economic development experience and has served as president at NLEP for over seven years.
Martinez replaces Tom Mullins, who served in both roles for 31 years and announced his retirement earlier this month.
Search Committee Chair Charles Hill said out of the five candidates interviewed, Martinez was the clear fit for the positions.
“I am pleased to recommend, and the committee is excited to announce, that Scott Martinez will be our next President and CEO. I believe he will bring excellent ideas to our organization and his experience ties in well with where the board would like to see the organization go in the future," Hill said.
Martinez has served in economic development roles in Conroe, Round Rock, and Hutto. He also worked with the Mississippi Development Authority. During his tenure, NLEP became an Accredited Economic Development Organization and he executed a comprehensive five-year strategic plan that created 2,131 new direct jobs and $505 million in new direct capital investment.
“I am very excited to be joining the Tyler Economic Development Corporation and the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce," Martinez said. "The passion, vision, and quality of the private and public sector leaders were apparent during the search process. The robust growth, expansion of opportunities in higher education, and the community’s long-term commitment to economic development are exceptional.”
Martinez is a native of Laurel, Mississippi, and he has been designated a Certified Economic Developer. He also served on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ transition team for economic development. He is currently on two COVID-19 advisory task forces aimed at reopening Louisiana’s economy. While in Texas, he also served on the board of directors at the Texas Economic Development Council.
“While we interviewed several excellent candidates, Scott is the most qualified fit for this role. He is clearly the type of leader we set out to find at the beginning of the search process," Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chair June Cheatham said. "The search committee moved unanimously to recommend to the TEDC and TACC Boards that we hire Scott and I have every confidence that he will help lead Tyler and the surrounding area toward a bright future.”