For years, she found it difficult to get a perfect night’s sleep. She could only sleep on her left side and elevated, or she’d feel strong discomfort, to the point of coughing and choking.
At times, her ears would burn and fluid would flow out of her nose. She couldn’t enjoy the foods she loved to have every-so-often and it robbed her of her joy. This was the uncomfortable struggle for Carol Hammons for 30 years of her life.
Hammons has been teaching English at Lindale High School for 20 years. Unplanned, Hammons became the first person in the East Texas area to receive a new, minimally invasive procedure that cured her acid reflux or the gastroesophageal reflux disease — the LINX procedure.
The procedure was not Hammons’ first choice. She had been scheduled to have a procedure on Feb. 11 which used an older method, called the Toupee procedure.
The Toupee procedure is a method that wrapped the upper curve of the stomach around the esophagus and was sewn into place, so that the lower portion of the esophagus would pass through a small tunnel of stomach muscle, giving the esophagus more strength.
Hammons would never get to have this procedure when her doctor unexpectedly canceled on her, a week prior to the scheduled procedure.
This was when Hammons was referred to Dr. David Smith, a new surgical oncologist in the area, who recommended a newer procedure called the LINX procedure.
Smith is also a general surgeon, who practices at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. A surgeon for over 20 years, Smith arrived to the Tyler area in January.
When Smith arrived, he discovered no one offered the LINX procedure in East Texas.
“It’s the best treatment option for reflux. It prevents reflux and gets people off their medications they take for heartburn. There’s no medical treatment for reflux, it’s just antacids basically, make you not notice that you still have reflux, but the only treatment for reflux is surgical,” Smith said.
The LINX procedure is performed robotically and takes about an hour to an hour and a half. It is an outpatient surgery, so patients go home the same day.
“Majority of patients, after surgery immediately, don’t need to take any reflux medicine. Early on, if you ask patients that have really significant reflux or wakes them up at night or have regerdification symptoms, 99% of them would say those are gone after surgery,” Smith said.
Hammons was able to get an appointment with Smith at 4 p.m., a day before her original procedure date, Feb. 10, where he introduced the new procedure to Hammons.
The LINX system is a small flexible band of interlinked titanium beads with magnetic cores which are used as an esophagus implant that Smith said would restore the body’s natural barrier to reflux in patients with GERD, or severe acid reflux.
“My husband and I considered both procedures and thought this one would be possibly the easiest one to recover from,” Hammons said.
When she discovered she would be the first patient in the East Texas area to have this procedure, she was nervous and scared. However, she found tranquility in knowing that Smith had performed hundreds of these procedures in Plano.
The very next day, Feb. 11, Smith performed the LINX procedure on Hammons, as originally planned by her first doctor.
“It sounded not quite as invasive as not having your stomach cut and stitched down to your esophagus, and this was going to be an outpatient surgery, where the other one would be a stay over night. Also, the diet on the old procedure was much more restrictive,” Hammons said.
According to Hammons, she learned that she would have to consume liquids for the first five days and soft foods for the next five days, and according to how she did after that, she could move on to more harder foods. With the new procedure, she was eating small meals every two hours.
Before the surgery, Hammons had been on Prilosec for years. According to the packaging, the medicine is only recommended to be taken for a few weeks, but Hammons’ condition was so severe she needed the years.
Almost a month after the procedure, Hammons is getting a perfect night’s sleep.
“For the first time in a long time, there are a lot of foods that I can eat now that I couldn’t eat before. I couldn’t eat anything very spicy or pickles or anything like that, because it would give me indigestion. I couldn’t eat cucumbers or anything that might cause any kind of discomfort. But when you have that kind of problem, I don’t think it really matters what you eat because you’re still going to get the reflux. So this has been nice,” Hammons said.
Hammons emphasized how much of a life changer the procedure was for her and how other people shouldn’t wait like she did for 20 years. She said people shouldn’t be afraid to trust the new procedure because it has been awesome.
“Dr. Smith was very professional and answered all of our questions. He gave me a number to call and he told me feel free to call anytime and if I had any questions, and his staff has just been wonderful, so it’s been really nice,” she said. “It just was so easy and the healing time has not been as bad as I anticipated. If you just follow doctors’ orders, I think everybody will be fine with it.”
Smith said most people equate heartburn and reflux as the same thing, but heartburn is only one of the many symptoms.
“There are many patients that are unable to lie flat at night because the reflux comes back into the back of their throat, they wake up coughing or choking, they have a hard time swallowing. The medicines that people take are antacids, they’re designed to make the burn away but they don’t do anything for that stuff that makes people cough or choke when they lay down,” Smith said.
Smith said that oftentimes, patients have to sleep with their head on a couple of pillows because they’re afraid of choking at night when they lay flat. Patients with GERD also have to watch what they eat because some foods make it a lot worse, can’t eat before they go to bed and most people have a chronic cough because their vocal cords are irritated because they’re aspirating into their lungs when they lay down.
“All that stuff goes away with the LINX procedure. Reflux can be very debilitating for some patients,” Smith said.
Since Hammons’ procedure, Smith has not conducted any more LINX procedures, but said it requires a work up to make sure you’re a candidate. To be a candidate for the procedure, you must have reflux and a normal working esophagus.
“I’m glad that we offer it (the procedure) now. I was the first one involved in the first procedure in North Texas and now since I’ve moved here, I think there’s lots of people that can benefit. I hope that we can help many patients that until now, have basically been suffering,” Smith said.
Smith learned about the LINX anti-reflux procedure six to seven years prior to performing the first procedure in the Dallas area, where he performed hundreds of them. Smith is also an esophageal cancer surgeon.
“The leading cause of esophageal cancer in the United States is reflux. So if everybody that was going to get esophageal cancer because of reflux had this done first, then they wouldn’t get cancer, so from an oncologic perspective, it’s very much a preventative measure,” Smith said.
It is estimated that 20% of people in the United States suffer from GERD and acid reflux and almost none have surgery to fix it. Smith said most of them take pills, without the realization that the pills don’t make it go away.
“There’s a huge, huge need for this, I think. And very few people that have been offered the opportunity to be cured of their disease. It’s just treated and the symptoms are somewhat controlled, but there’s a lot of people that need this I think and I’m sure those people that are suffering would agree,” Smith said.
Smith said he hopes the LINX procedure, along with other possible procedures for the condition, will become a regular procedure in the area and the country.