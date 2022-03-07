Hector Garza says he wants to help unify not only Democrats in Smith County, but his community as a whole.
Garza won this past week's Democratic primary over Hank Gilbert to become the county's Democratic chair. Garza received 3,218 votes, or 53.54%, while opponent, Hank Gilbert received 2,792 votes, or 46.46%.
When he found out he won, Garza said, “It was a flood of emotion.”
“It all just paid off,” he said. “The look on my dad's face, the tears in my wife's eyes, the comfort and the joy that only kids can deliver at that very moment was truly priceless.”
Garza said he worked and fought hard for to win the position and is ready to get to work and start serving his community.
“One of the main things I want to do is bring unity, and I'm not just talking about Democrats, I'm talking about people,” he said.
When it comes to the Republican and Democratic parties, Garza said there should be no “animosity.” It's important to get along and in turn unite the community, he added.
While the beliefs of the parties may differ, Garza said these are all still people who are his neighbors and friends.
“My glass is always half full. and I like to always think that no matter what happens in life, no matter where we stand, there's always hope and possibility of a better tomorrow, and that's what I'm trying to bring to the party,” he said.
Garza previously told the Morning Telegraph that he is not new to politics, having been born into an activist family and seeing his mother, Maria Elena Lopez, work alongside civil rights activist Cesar Chavez.
Garza looks to "rebuild our fractured foundation and continue the hard work that was started months ago." He added that for the local Democratic Party he will work to raise funds, have an open-door policy for finances, get a party office, provide candidates fair opportunity to compete in elections and more.
“I would like to begin the process of uniting and healing our Democratic Party and lead us into the dominant presence I believe we can be,” he said. “This is only achieved by friendship, determination and unity.”