The Van Zandt County has appointed Joe Carter as the new sheriff.
During a special meeting on Monday afternoon, the Commissioners appointed Joe Carter as the next sheriff for Van Zandt County. This comes after the resignation of Sheriff Steve Hendrix was accepted by the court on May 4, who is accused of giving a false statement to a peace officer.
In his letter of resignation, Hendrix said he made the decision after careful thought, prayer and consulting with his family. He called it an honor to serve as sheriff.