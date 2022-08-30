There's a new option for seafood lovers in Tyler.
The Juicy Seafood Kitchen and Bar recently opened , serving up Cajun-style meals.
Rudy Alie, manager of the Tyler location, said some of the restaurant's seafood is served "Louisiana style" in bags with the customer's choice of seasoning, including Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter or the Juicy Special which is all seasonings combined.
This allows each meal to be customizable to the customer, he said.
Some popular items on the menu are the snow crab and wings, Aile said. Along with the restaurant's Louisiana-style seafood options, there are also several fried baskets and po’ boy sandwiches to try out.
Alie said he hopes to update the menu soon to include fried salmon and fried snapper .
The restaurant is working to get its liquor license, he said. The license is currently under review but they should have it within a couple of weeks and be ready to serve customers drinks as well, he said.
Alie said his goal for Juicy Seafood is for it to be a place people can come have a good time and relax. He plans to have games available for families to play while they wait and bring entertainment in on the weekends.
This weekend will be the first time there will be live music at the restaurant. Alie said in the future he would like to do live music on Saturdays and have a comedian come in on Fridays.
The goal is to provide an atmosphere for people that feels like “home,” he said.
“Everybody can come in here and they can hang out any hour of the day – that's my plan,” Alie said.
Juicy Seafood is a chain based out of Alabama, he said. There are a couple of locations in Texas but the chain is looking to expand.
The Tyler restaurant at 6421 S. Broadway Ave. Unit 130 is open from noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.