East Texas is known to be limited in mental and behavioral health access, especially for children.
Although access to those resources has historically been limited across the state, Texas is beginning to invest in expanding mental and behavioral health resources. Thus, a state-funded Child Psychiatry Access Network is coming to East Texas on Monday.
Now, when a pediatrician or primary healthcare provider attends to a child with behavioral or mental health needs, they can call a hotline to connect with child and adolescent psychiatrists and licensed mental health therapists to aide them in properly diagnosing their patients who require medication.
It can also be used to help connect children to local therapists when needed.
The program, also known as CPAN, has selected The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler to be the East Texas resource "hub." UTHSCT will become one of only twelve CPAN hubs in the state.
"One quarter to one third of children seen in PCP offices have some type of behavioral health or mental health needs," Laura Young, a local registered nurse and the CPAN senior program manager at UTHSCT, explained. "There is a shortage of mental health providers and resources in Texas, especially in northeast Texas, and even more so for children."
According to Young, most children with these needs are actively seeing a pediatrician or family care provider.
The CPAN hotline service will now allow pediatricians and other providers to call the hotline and receive a consultation from a mental health professional.
Healthcare providers will call a centralized number, and talk directly to a specialist in real time. It is a rapid-response system, and can additionally be very helpful to find resources for children living in rural areas, Young said.
"During the consultations, resources can be located and will be found as close to the family as possible," Young said. "Because we are so rural in this region, finding resources can be complicated. CPAN will be able to identify the closest location and confirm that they are still taking patients. Doctors have limited time to do that research, so we want to be an adjunct and support that provider."
Young went on to explain that CPAN is arriving to East Texas at an ideal time, as mental health resources are needed now more than ever in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
"The pandemic has increased the need for mental health services," she said. "The pandemic has increased stress across the spectrum of all ages. Kids have been isolated in their homes, and wearing masks. Their lives have been flipped upside down. School activities and sports stopped. That isolation increases depression and anxiety. Our program is here to help providers meet those needs."
East Texas pediatricians and healthcare providers can call the central CPAN phone number at (888) 901-CPAN (2726) and, "after a simple enrollment process ... connect within 30 minutes with a child and adolescent psychiatric specialist in their region," according to a UTHSCT release.
CPAN in East Texas serves the 25-county northeast region of Texas.
For more information, email CPAN at CPANinfo@uthct.edu.