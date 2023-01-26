A new Paramount Pictures action thriller, Condor’s Nest, will hit a little close to home as it features in-flight scenes with the historic B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders and two pilots with local Tyler ties who lost their lives when planes collided at a Wings Over Dallas show late last year.
The movie, shot in Conroe, opens with the B-17 being shot down behind enemy lines in France in 1944 during World War II.
Writer, producer, and director Phil Blattenberger said the decision to film in Conroe was an easy one to make given the opportunity to film in a flying, operable B-17.
“We built a full scale B-17 bomber in eastern North Carolina, but that was just the exterior, which is quite a bit easier to convincingly build than a full interior,” he said. “The fine folks at the Commemorative Air Force; in particular, Nancy Kwiecen, were unbelievably accommodating in initial discussions and that sealed the deal for us. Knowing we'd be able to film in a flying B-17 really moved the needle for us and made a long haul to Texas a no-brainer.”
The pilots flying the B-17 for the in-flight scenes, Capt. Terry Barker and Leonard “Len” Root, were killed in the tragic in-air collision at the annual show in Dallas last November.
Barker and Root took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
Barker, 67, was a former Keller city councilman who was also an Army veteran, husband and father, Keller Mayor Armin Mizani said in a Facebook post.
After his retirement, Barker got involved with the commemorative air force and flying the B-17, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Root, 66, had a long career as an aviation professional. At the time of his death, Root was working as a commercial pilot for Commemorative Air Force’s Gulf Coast Wing where he’d been since October 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he was a flight management system program controller and director for American Airlines for more than 35 years.
Blattenberger said he sees the pilots as legends and feels lucky to have worked with them.
“Len Root and Terry Barker, who flew Texas Raiders on the day she went down, were our pilots when we filmed. Those guys are absolute legends and I can't possibly say enough about them to convey what their kindness and willingness to help us bring this story to life meant to us as a production,” he said. “From the pre-flight ops to the safety checks to collaborating with us on a flight plan, they were absolutely top class. Both of them threw on our actors' wardrobe so we could shoot over-the-shoulder into the cockpit without continuity concerns.”
“Len and Terry both took the time to chat with those actors about how they ought to move in the cockpit when we filmed inside the hangar,” Blattenberger added. “I just can't say enough; we are eternally grateful.”
Blattenberger said it was imperative to get the opening in-flight scenes right, something he said Barker and Root did to perfection.
“Those in-flight scenes run in the first minute of the film. It's in the opening scene, at the very top of the big action sequence that frames the entire first act of the film,” he said. “We absolutely had to get it right, and it was Len, Terry, Nancy, and the entire foundation that made it possible.”
Blattenberger explained it was also important to get the aircraft and details of the plane correct.
“Our exterior B-17 was painted olive drab green, a slightly earlier-war variant, and we needed something that matched; can't see shiny aluminum wings out the window one moment and see green wings on the ground the next,” he said. “So, Texas Raiders having the right color scheme was an integral part. But it was really the team that brought us in; truly fine human beings. I love their mission and dedication to maintaining the cultural heritage of these war birds and the folks who flew them.”
Blattenberger expressed gratitude for the time he spent with the pilots and the Texas Raiders and said he finds some comfort knowing he was able to capture part of their legacy.
“There are no bright spots in a tragedy like the loss of Len, Terry, the Texas Raiders, and her valiant crew who flew her that day. But I take a little bit of comfort in knowing this was how these guys lived. It was the better part of their life's mission to maintain the public memory of these aircraft and keep that heritage alive,” he said. “They knew the risks and they took to it day after day because this was their life's calling. Texas Raiders is gone, but she'll live forever on screen. Len and Terry are gone, but they'll live forever in the hearts of those who loved them.”
“What a legacy; we're so proud and so thankful to have had the privilege to know them for even a short while,” Blattenberger said.
The movie opens on Friday, which happens to be International Holocaust Remembrance Day -- a detail not lost on Blattenberger.
“The movie's not about the Holocaust, of course, but we have some really strong related threads weaving this story together. Nazis in the movie are running from their crimes against European Jews,” he said. “Leyna, one of our main characters, is an Israeli MOSSAD agent trekking across South America to bring one of them to justice. It's a central theme, certainly the central motivation to Leyna's character, who we learn lost family in the Holocaust.”
“I think its wonderful timing,” Blattenberger said.
Blattenberger is also behind the 2019 movie Point Man which he collaborated on with Jacob Keohane who plays Condor’s Nest leading character William Spalding.
The film also stars Arnold Vosloo (The Mummy) Michael Ironside (Top Gun) Jackson Rathbone (Twilight) Jorge Garcia (LOST) James Urbaniak (Venture Bros) and Academy Award nominee Bruce Davison (X-Men).
The movie will be in theaters and on-demand Friday, Jan. 27.
