Five bands will battle it out Saturday at Majesty Event Center in Tyler in what an organizer hopes will help reinvigorate the East Texas music scene.
The groups — Caviar, Get Born Again, Gypsum and the Travelers, Lenny and the D and Say Goodnight — will each have 30 minutes on stage during the Battle of the Bands to wow the judges competing for prizes and larger performance opportunities, according to event coordinator and Dismantled Entertainment owner Ben Stuart.
“We wanted to welcome the East Texas music community to a new venue as well as present it to the local community as a new option for entertainment,” Stuart said. “East Texas has a rich and diverse talent pool of musicians and songwriters, but very few avenues in which to express and present that art. We hope to see it return to a former glory and once again make Tyler a music destination.”
Stuart, who started Dismantled Entertainment earlier this year, said the local music scene was hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, which had an effect on live music in the region.
“We want to see this area thrive again musically,” he said. “Our once-great home used to be flourishing with artists, musicians, creators and entertainers of all kinds. That needs to be front and center once again.”
Stuart said the bands set to perform Saturday represent different genres of rock, blues, folk and country. The judges and audience get to vote on the band’s original music and performance.
“After all bands have performed, there will be a brief intermission to tally the votes at which time the bands and crowd can mingle and network,” he said. “The top three performances will win prizes.”
Stuart said he hopes to make the battle an annual summer event and has more music events in the works.
“We wanted to do something exciting and new, so we chose to do a battle as our first event to showcase up-and-coming talent in a new environment,” he said. “A fresh start for everyone to hopefully stoke the flame of a once-vibrant local music scene, and if all goes well and we see the community respond, we look to make this an annual summer event that can grow and evolve exponentially.”
Majesty Event Center is located at 900 West Bow Street. Doors open at 7 p.m. and bands will begin performing at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door with proceeds going to the performing artists.
For more information, email dismantledentertainment@gmail.com or call 903-752-3521.