A new business specializing in murder mysteries is now open in Tyler and preparing to host its first event.
Mary’s Murder Mysteries opened late last year and offers a unique form of entertainment by hosting murder mystery dinners and events.
The company provides custom or pre-written scripts, penned by CEO and owner Mary Foster, for ticketed events or private parties such as birthdays, fundraisers or corporate dinners. Foster, who has hosted murder mystery events at the Goodman-LeGrand House and Museum and the Tyler Public Library, said it has long been her dream to open a business specializing in the events.
“This business is the culmination of more than five years of fundraising, script writing, building relationships and continuous support from friends and family,” she said. “The inspiration to enter into the business world was from the repeated requests from previous guests, fans and especially my friends and family who have been along the entire journey. I wanted the opportunity to be more available, to expand in not only the themes requested but also where we hosted the events. We are thrilled to get to travel East Texas.”
The guests are provided only pieces of the story prior to the event so no one knows who the murderer is until the final act. The guests are the suspects, victims and observers, according to Foster.
Foster said it was important for her to create a company that not only focused on keeping things local but also included an educational aspect.
“We use everything local — the entertainment, venues and catering,” Foster said. “And, we take pride in the manner of creating historically inspired themes and reveal bits of history throughout the event. Even if the theme is fantastical, there is always an opportunity to provide true historical tidbits.”
Mary’s Murder Mysteries first event is a Mad Hatter evening garden party mystery dinner set for April 1 at Majesty Event Center, 900 Bow St. in Tyler.
“The evening will be filled with laughter, intrigue, delicious food and drink and captivating entertainment,” Foster said. “It is a wonderful opportunity to experience local entertainment in a unique form at an exquisite venue.”
Foster joked that no one ever really gets hurt.
“We promise you, no one will be harmed during these events. It's purely improv acting by the guests and we always say, ‘Please die carefully,’” she said.
Tickets are $50 per person or $250 for a table of six.
For more information or to buy tickets, call (903) 630-8313 or visit the Mary’s Murder Mysteries Facebook page.