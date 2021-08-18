There’s a new addition to the Tyler Public Library — a mural on the third floor by a local Tyler artist. The piece was finished Saturday by Claudio “Beto” Sanchez, who has been working on the mural for the past three weekends.
Sanchez said the city of Tyler contacted him a few months ago after he completed a mural for the Downtown Art Alley event.
Sanchez has been painting for the past 10 years and has done several murals around the Tyler area. He said he felt honored to bring his art to the library.
“It’s very honoring because when it comes to art I don’t really take an approach of trying to follow trends or think what people would like. To me it’s a pure expression of my thoughts and my philosophy, the knowledge I’ve been collecting through all my life and I want to portray that to an image,” Sanchez said. “It’s very flattering that they chose me and that they find my work good.”
As library guests walk on the third floor, they can now find the three-layer mural painted by Sanchez. He said the art piece is more universal than what he is used to painting.
The composition of the mural is broken into three pieces of images of Socrates, a spiral universe and a robot.
“On the left, there is actually a picture of Socrates. The middle part is a ‘spiral universe’ portraying the immensity of the universe inspired by pre-Hispanic cultures and the saying that ‘time is not linear’, where there’s no past or future and everything is a spiral and a cycle that somehow came back to its origin,” Sanchez said. “The right side is an android or robot representing the future and advancements of humanity.”
Sanchez said the middle part of the mural is how he wanted to portray human thought and demonstrate how it has been around for so long and comes back around.
Growing up in Mexico City, Sanchez takes a lot of inspiration from pre-Hispanic culture and Mexican-themed art. He’s open to different styles but likes to represent the Hispanic culture and bring them together with his art pieces.
“We need to remember we come from a past of enlightenment, great wisdom and the greatest expressions of art and history. I want to rescue that and bring some of our knowledge to my art. I want people to be able to see those murals and question themselves,” Sanchez said. “Little symbolism and little things that I add to my work with the purpose of bringing something for our culture and our people to come together and admire, discuss something. To realize that we need to rescue this and how great we were and how great we still are.”
Sanchez has three jobs: designing engineer, house/floor plan designer and artist. Sanchez said creating murals is more of a hobby for him as he only does murals when he’s interested in the pieces.
“I want to keep my art pure. If people want me to paint something that I’m not interested in, I just won’t do that,” he said.
Sanchez likes for people to interpret their own messages while they gaze at his art. He said he hardly explains what the real meaning behind the mural is. The goal is for them to paint their own meaning when observing his art.
“I like my pieces to explain themselves. Rather than what my thought was, I want to get a reaction from people and see what it makes them feel,” he said.
While Sanchez does this as a job and a hobby, he also wants to inspire kids and make a difference to those who come across his murals.
“I don’t do it to be popular; I don’t do it to sell or to make any profit. I just do it because I love it and I feel like it’s important for the Hispanic culture to develop the skills that it takes for an art piece. I want kids to be like, ‘I wish I could do that one day,’” he said. “I think that could make a difference to people.”