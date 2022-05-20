The city of Tyler’s Glass Recreation Center has a new message: You are enough.
Next Step Community Solutions partnered with local artist Dace Kidd to create a brightly colored mural that incorporates encouraging messages on the building that was unveiled during May’s Mental Health Awareness Month.
Joseph Byrum, Next Step Community Solutions director of prevention, said the mural is meant to be attention-grabbing and to start conversations about mental health. He called its location across from the pond at the facility “prominent” and said he hopes it will spark interest.
“We’re hoping that it starts conversations with people — that they can share and talk about mental health and talk about seeking mental help if they need to,” Byrum said.
Kidd described the mural as “positive and uplifting.” The colors used help make a statement and draw attention, she said.
With people consuming so much visual information, Kidd said putting art where they might not expect it can catch their eye.
“When you are in just like an environment where you are not expecting to see a mural or sculpture, it kind of takes you by surprise and I think it engages you even more," she said. "I think that's where it has more power, and it sparks curiosity."
The mural includes positive self-affirmations — "You matter. You are strong. You are enough." Byrum said the messages can provide encouragement to those who see it.
He said the timing is poignant because data shows over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly 40% of teens said their mental health worsened, according to Byrum.
Next Step Community Solutions worked with Kidd for more than six months to commission the mural and timed it to be complete for Mental Health Awareness Month.
Kidd said she felt honored to work on the mural, her first with a nonprofit whose mission she called "very important and special."
"Everyone has family or friends who may be struggling with mental health," she said. “A lot of times you wish you had help. You wish you knew how to deal with some worries and some negativity in your current moment, and I think it's so great (to) address that and also let the kids and their parents know that there are people, you can reach out and get professional help,” Kidd said.
During this past school year, Next Step Community Solutions served close to 1,500 youths throughout 70 campuses in East Texas with free individual and group counseling, Byrum said. The organization also served about 11,000 students through Sources of Strength, their suicide prevention program, that is on 16 campuses.
“Mental health and raising awareness for mental health and trying to reduce the stigma of seeking help is very much a part of what we do as an organization and why we exist,” Byrum said.